Elise Boutet has been named as the director of ticketing and special events for the 2019 season for the Napa Silverados baseball club.
Boutet served as an intern for the Silverados in 2018.
”I am delighted to have Elise back with the club this year,” Silverados owner Bruce Johnston said in a press release. “As an intern in our inaugural 2018 season, she did a terrific job in a lot of different roles. She is very familiar with the ins and outs of our ticketing system, and will also contribute in special events planning and marketing. She is a terrific addition to the team.”
The Silverados are going into their second year in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs. It’s a Northern California-based summer independent league that was founded in 2013 and consists of six teams.
The Silverados play their home games at Napa Valley College. San Rafael, Sonoma, Vallejo, Pittsburg and Martinez are also in the league.
The league’s regular season begins in late May and continues for three months over the summer.
The league is not affiliated with major league teams.
Boutet is a 2015 graduate of Novato High School. She will be graduating from UC Davis in March with a degree in economics and a minor in sociology.
The club is in discussions with additional candidates to add to the staff, as there are openings in stadium operations, baseball operations, marketing, community relations, and sponsorship sales, said Johnston.
For more information, contact Johnston at (707) 254-8377 or bruce@silveradosbaseball.com.
Brandow at Cal State Fullerton
Jason Brandow is a 2018 Vintage High graduate who is on the Cal State Fullerton team. The Titans are ranked in five preseason polls:
* No. 18, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
* No. 24, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
* No. 24, USA Today Coaches Poll.
* No. 25, D1 Baseball.
* No. 28, Perfect Game.
Brandow, an outfielder, was named as the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team.
Cal State Fullerton opens the 2019 season against TCU on Feb. 15 at the MLB4 Collegiate Tournament at Talking Stick, Arizona.
NVC ends losing skid
Napa Valley College ended a five-game losing skid, beating City College of San Francisco, 9-1, on Tuesday.
Stefan Raeth and Felipe Gonzalez combined on a five-hitter to lift Napa Valley (1-5 overall) to its first win of the season.
Raeth allowed three hits and one run (earned), struck out 10 and did not walk anyone in six innings.
Gonzalez pitched three shutout innings, gave up two hits, struck out three and walked three.
Napa Valley scored six runs in the seventh inning and had 16 hits.
The Storm was led by Noah Wallen (3-for-5, three RBIs), Raeth (2-for-5), Tyler Peters (2-for-5, double, two RBIs), Hunter Leavitt (2-for-5, RBI), Trent Davis (2-for-4), Freddy Tenbrink (2-for-3, RBI), Louis Hall (1-for-4, two RBIs), Antonio Diaz (1-for-5), and Carter Pennington (1-for-5).