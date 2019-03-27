A new ownership group, led by field manager Tito Fuentes Jr., will take the Napa Silverados into their second season of independent league baseball starting in May, the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs has announced.
Commissioner Theo Fightmaster said the Northern California-based summer league, founded in 2013 and consisting of five teams, approved the sale of the Silverados from Bruce Johnston to the Napa Professional Baseball Company LLC, an ownership group consisting of Fuentes and his wife, Alma Eugenio Fuentes, and David Halloran.
The transaction and change in ownership was completed on March 20, Johnston announced in an email. The new ownership group signed a non-disclosure agreement with Johnston, according to Alma Fuentes. The new owners did not announce the cost of purchasing the ball club, with Halloran saying, “We’re going to keep that one to ourselves.”
Napa won its final game of the regular season in late August, 14-4 over the Vallejo Admirals at Napa Valley College’s Storm Field, the Silverados’ home ballpark. But the Silverados, an expansion team, did not move on to the postseason after finishing in fifth place with a 31-49 record.
“I am very proud that I was able to bring professional baseball to Napa. That was my primary goal from the start,” Johnston, the founder of the Silverados who was also the team’s owner, president and general manager, wrote in a press release. “It could not have happened without all of the support I received from the local community, for which I will be forever grateful. It was never contemplated that I would own the team in perpetuity. I was the ‘caretaker’ until such time as I was able to identify a group who would operate the Silverados on a long-term basis and keep the team and fun affordable family entertainment in Napa.”
Fuentes’ contract as the Silverados’ first-year manager expired at the end of the 2018 season. Fuentes and his wife are the founders of the Tito Fuentes Baseball Academy, a nonprofit organization which is based in Napa.
“I think the league owes a great gratitude to Bruce, who put a lot of blood, sweat and tears, not to mention, money into bringing baseball to Napa, to helping the league expand to a great market,” said Fightmaster. “Unfortunately, he was in a position … where he didn’t feel like he had the ability to carry it forward. I think there were some growing pains in the first season, much like most teams and markets experience.
“We are grateful to Dave and Alma and Tito for stepping up with the knowledge and passion. They have been able to adjust into their new roles being in the league, doing what they can to boost attendance, and making sure the business model works. We’re excited to see what they do.”
Halloran, Alma and Tito Fuentes are longtime Napa residents.
Each of the five teams — San Rafael, Sonoma, Vallejo, Pittsburg, Napa — plays an 80-game regular season schedule over three months, from Opening Day on June 1 through August. The San Rafael Pacifics won the title last year, shutting out the host Sonoma Stompers, 6-0, at Palooza Park at Arnold Field. It’s San Rafael’s fourth Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs title in the league’s seven years.
It is an independent league with no affiliation to Major League Baseball. The league’s 2019 schedule is expected to be released soon.
Each of the player’s contracts on last year’s Silverados team expired at the end of the season. Many of the players stayed with host families in the area for the summer. The players are paid monthly, with salaries ranging from $300 to $500 per player per month. It’s an opportunity to play pro baseball and possibly get signed to play minor league ball for an affiliated team.
Fuentes played baseball in his native Dominican Republic, for the A’s and Dodgers, in the Dominican Summer League. Born in Moca, Dominican Republic in 1967, he signed as a shortstop-second baseman with Oakland and spent two years, 1987-89, with the A’s organization, and was in Class A ball. He went to spring training with the A’s in 1989. He played two years of Class A ball, from 1990-1991, with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.
He was the manager for the Vallejo Admirals of the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs in 2013-14. Fuentes’ father, Tito Fuentes, played for the San Francisco Giants from 1965-1974. He also played for San Diego, Detroit and Oakland and batted .268 during a 13-year career in the majors. A native of Havana, Cuba, he is on the Dream Team for the Giants’ 25th Anniversary team, as voted on by San Francisco fans in 1982. He was also inducted into the Cuban Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.
Alma Fuentes will be the Silverados’ general manager. Halloran, the owner of Sound Advice, a Napa company that handles electronics, electrical, computer networks and home theater, will be responsible for operations project management and sponsorships.
“I believe they are in a unique position to keep this incredible brand of entertainment in Napa for a long time to come,” Johnston wrote in a press release. Johnston formed Johnston Real Estate Services in 2006 and works as a consultant in the shopping center business. He consults for shopping center owners, managers and institutional investors.
Tito and Alma Fuentes have experience in the league, with Tito serving as manager and Alma as general manager for the Vallejo Admirals in 2013-14. Tito has also been a scout in the league.
“Alma and I talked about bringing a team to Napa six years ago. It’s finally coming to fruition,” said Tito Fuentes. “There’s a lot to be done. To put the team together in 2019, we’re going to build from what we had last year, from some of the returning players.”
Pitcher Billy Felo and first baseman Josh Montelongo of the Silverados were named as winners of Gilded Glove Awards for the 2018 season, the league announced.
The Gilded Glove recognizes players’ defensive prowess at their position, and is voted on by league front office personnel, managers, coaches and broadcasters, the league said in a press release.
Deivy Mendez was promoted to a higher level, joining the Bradenton Marauders, a Class A Advanced team that is in the Florida State League and is an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
There is a lot to get done for the new ownership group, with holding tryouts for prospective players, signing players and building a roster, getting the word out about the team around the Napa Valley, and finding volunteer host families to take in players for the summer.
Position players and pitchers may be those who have recently completed their college careers or have gotten released from other independent teams or minor league camp by affiliated teams.
“The independent baseball model really works only if your community is 100 percent behind you,” said Alma Fuentes. “We’re here because we want to put a product on our field. But we want to see a different team in a matter of weeks or months, because we want them to put their numbers up and excel throughout the season.”
Said Halloran: “Tito and Alma have such a depth and breadth of baseball knowledge, I feel very comfortable in joining with them and keeping the team here in town. We are really doing this primarily for the benefit of the community.”
A public tryout for the Silverados — whose team colors are red, black, silver and white — will be in late April.
Spring training will start on May 18 or 19.
For more information, go to www.silveradosbaseball.com.