Steelers vs. Raiders: What they're saying in Las Vegas after loss

Immaculate this was not.

A struggling quarterback.

No points in the second half.

Dimming playoff hopes.

We're talking about the Las Vegas, who came into Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception and lost to the Steelers 13-10.

Quarterback Derek Carr orchestrated a touchdown drive on the Raiders' first possession. He fizzled after that and threw three interceptions.

'Twas a Christmas Eve snoozer in the blistering cold.

Here's what they're saying in Las Vegas after the loss:

"Carr has proven time and again how inconsistent he is, and this game is a prime example," wrote Luke Straub of Raiders Wire. "This game was a lot like other Raiders losses this season. The only difference was the freezing cold weather and the low score. Once again, they had a lead and blew it in the end."

Carr might on his way out of Raidersland.

"There were multiple reports that stated the new Raiders' brass would determine Carr's future based on the final four games," wrote Bill Williamson of SB Nation Silver and Black Pride. "He has not played well in the first two of those final four. He threw three interceptions Saturday night and has thrown nine interceptions in the past five games. We all know he struggles in cold weather and it was no different Saturday night in temps under 10 degrees."

Williamson also tipped his cap to the memory of Franco Harris, the Steelers' Hall of Fame running back who died Wednesday at age 72.

"It was just two days before the 50th anniversary of the 'Immaculate Reception' Steelers playoff win over the Raiders and it was celebrated this weekend," he wrote of Harris' death. "Harris was to see his No. 32 retired during halftime Saturday night. To honor him, every Pittsburgh player entered the stadium for the game donning Harris' jersey. It was a special way to end a tough week for the city."

The Raiders' season "for all intents and purposes" is over, wrote the Las Vegas Sun.

"The aftermath of Pittsburgh's trio of takeaways was Carr leading the NFL with 14 interceptions going into Sunday's games," wrote the Sun's Case Keefer. "That's unacceptable for a quarterback who was given everything he could ever want this offseason.

"Yes, it was miserably cold. And yes, the endgame situation was daunting. But good teams and good quarterbacks often come through anyway. The Raiders didn't; Carr didn't."