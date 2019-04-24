Napa Valley Pull BMX competed at the Great Northwest Nationals April 13-14 in Redmond, Oregon. The team got a second-place finish on Saturday, missing first by only 6 points, and placed first on Sunday.
Per its tradition, the team passed out the team trophies to its top riders for that day. Saturday’s trophy went to Michael Bennett, who notched his first nationals win in the 13 Cruiser class on the first day and placed first again on the second day. Sunday’s trophy went to Curtis Garlick after he also achieved his first nationals win, in the 21-25 age class.
“Every team member rode with a lot of heart and it showed,” said Pull rider-coach Neil Evans.
Landon Boustead made his main event each day. Marcy Davis didn’t have the result she wanted on Saturday, but came out strong on Sunday made a nice move to place second.
Ron Bell rode strong all weekend long. Kira Boustead had solid results in the 13 Girls and Cruiser classes. David Moore made the main on Saturday and rode very hard on Sunday, especially for being under the weather.
The team is scheduled to compete next in Bakersfield May 3-5.