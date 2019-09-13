Napa Valley Pull BMX competed at the state finals in Santa Clara last weekend.
“The whole year boils down to this race,” Pull coach-rider Neil Evans explained. “During the year you go to state races throughout California. What you are trying to do is get your top 4 results and your final results in your age group to get a state plate, which is given out to the top 10 riders.”
Of the 13 Pull riders who competed in the state race series, eight got state plates. Four were No. 1 in the state – Michael Bennett in both the 13 boys and 13 cruiser age groups, Kira Boustead in 14 girls, Curtis Garlick in 21-25 expert, and David Moore in 46-50 expert.
“It has been a great year for Napa Valley Pull,” Evans said. “Very proud of all of our riders that put the effort in getting these state plates. As a team, we want to give a big thank-you to all of our local sponsors and our local track, Northbay BMX.”
The next stops for Pull are the Florida and Texas nationals and then the Super Bowl of BMX racing, the Grand Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Pull will have five riders.