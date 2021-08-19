 Skip to main content
Bicycle Motocross: Napa Valley Pull BMX
Bicycle Motocross

Bicycle Motocross: Napa Valley Pull BMX

  • Updated
Napa Valley Pull BMX

Napa Valley Pull BMX racers pose after competing in the recent Great Salt Lake National in West Jordan, Utah. They are, back row from left, Michael Bennett, Kira Boustead, Jeff Hamilton, Neil Evans, David Moore, Ryder Cantrell, Landon Boustead and, in front, Milo Menchaca.

 Submitted photo

The Napa Valley Pull BMX racing team recently competed in the Great Salt Lake National at the Red Canyon BMX facility in West Jordan, Utah.

The Pull riders placed fourth out of 12 teams on July 30, and fifth on both July 31 and Aug. 1.

“The track is very challenging and tested our riders, but everybody rode strong and finished great,” said Pull rider-coach Neil Evans.

Ryder Cantrell qualified for his first main event at a national in the Cruiser class, and Milo Menchaca was awarded an Open jacket for qualifying for his seventh main event in the Open class.

The team competed in the East Coast National in Prince William, Va., and a couple of riders will be competing in Wisconsin this weekend.

