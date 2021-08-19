Bicycle Motocross: Napa Valley Pull BMX

The Napa Valley Pull BMX racing team recently competed in the Great Salt Lake National at the Red Canyon BMX facility in West Jordan, Utah.

The Pull riders placed fourth out of 12 teams on July 30, and fifth on both July 31 and Aug. 1.

“The track is very challenging and tested our riders, but everybody rode strong and finished great,” said Pull rider-coach Neil Evans.

Ryder Cantrell qualified for his first main event at a national in the Cruiser class, and Milo Menchaca was awarded an Open jacket for qualifying for his seventh main event in the Open class.

The team competed in the East Coast National in Prince William, Va., and a couple of riders will be competing in Wisconsin this weekend.