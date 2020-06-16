Bicycle Motocross: Napa Valley Pull riders shine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three riders for Napa Valley Pull BMX competed in the Desert Classic National at Black Mountain BMX in Phoenix, Arizona this past weekend.

“It was very hot conditions down there with the temperatures over 105,” Pull coach Neil Evans said. “That didn’t slow down our riders. They brought even more heat down there.”

Curtis Garlick, riding in the expert class of the 21-25 age group, got on the podium on Friday with a third-place finish, before placing fourth on Saturday and fifth on Sunday.

In the in the 14 expert class, Michael Bennett got faster as the weekend went on. He got a sixth on Friday and a fourth on Saturday, before getting on the podium with a third on Sunday

Kira Boustead, age 15, was pushed up to the 17-20 girls cruiser class all weekend long. She still led the team with a second-place finish on Friday and firsts on Saturday and Sunday.

Boustead also raced in the 15-16 girl expert class and recorded a fifth on Friday before winning on both Saturday and Sunday.

“It was a very impressive weekend for her,” Evans said.

The next national race for NVP will be in Lemoore over the second weekend of July.