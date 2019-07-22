Napa Valley BMX racing team had only five riders when it competed at the Las Vegas Nationals this past weekend, but still got to the podium two of the three days.
“We knew it was going to be a challenge to get on the podium as a team, but all of the riders gave it their all,” said rider-coach Neil Evans.
Along with Evans, representing Napa Valley Pull at the event were Michael Bennett, Kira Boustead, Landon Boustead and David Moore.
Napa Valley Pull’s next major competition will be the state championship at North Bay BMX, its home facility off the south end of Kennedy Park in Napa.
“Napa Valley Pull wants to give a big thank you to our local track, North Bay BMX, for providing a great track to train on and a great facility to hang out with our BMX family,” Evans said.
Napa Valley Pull will hold a Dine & Donate fundraiser all day Tuesday, July 23, at Villa Corona, 3614 Bel Aire Plaza in Napa.
Patrons who show the cashier a picture of the fundraiser flier on Napa Valley Pull BMX’s Facebook or Instagram page when purchasing their food will have a portion of the sale donated to the team, to help offset the costs of travel, race entry fees, uniforms and bike parts.
Napa Valley Pull BMX is a 501c3 nonprofit.