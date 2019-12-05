Napa Valley Pull wrapped up its season with five riders competing in Tulsa, Oklahoma this past weekend, winning team sheets in the Race of Champions on Friday and the USA BMX Grand Nationals on Sunday.
“This is a very big accomplishment for our team,” said Pull rider-coach Neil Evans. “Our riders showed a lot of heart and dedication out there and it paid off. This is very special because we also won the Race of Champions last year, so to go back to back and win Grands this year was just a great moment for the team. This year has been great in every which way.”
Out of 30 riders on the team, 29 were ranked among the top 10 in the state. Four are ranked nationally – Marcy Davis No. 2 nationally in the Cruiser category (24-inch wheels), Kira Boustead No. 2 nationally in Cruiser and No. 7 nationally in Class (20-inch wheels), Michael Bennett No. 4 in Cruiser nationally, and Curtis Garlick No. 20 in Class nationally. National Age Group plates go to only the top 20 in Class and top 10 in Cruiser.
Napa Valley Pull is slated to begin its 2020 season in Las Vegas during the second week of January. The 501c3 nonprofit thanks its sponsors and welcomes new sponsors. Email napavalleypullbmx@gmail.com to sponsor the team or get more information.