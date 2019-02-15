Napa Valley Pull BMX opened its bicycle motocross season fast out of the gate at the Jan. 11-13 Silver Dollar Nationals in Las Vegas, placing second the first day, first the second day, and first the third day.
“Once again, we were able to do the flag lap to start the race on Sunday. It’s a great thrill to see the team together doing the flag lap,” said Neil Evans, who coaches and rides for Napa Valley Pull. “It really brings the team together and gets you excited to start racing.”
If Napa Valley Pull earns a team trophy, it is given to its top rider of the day whether they won or lost.
“We are looking for the rider that is giving a 110-percent effort,” Evans said.
Friday’s trophy went to David Moore, Saturday’s trophy went to Kira Boustead, and Sunday’s trophy went to Jasper Lowell.
Michael Bennett, Dave Bosch, Todd Bosch, Landon Boustead, Marcy Davis and Brady Lowell also competed for Napa Valley Pull, which has three riders competing in the Winter Nationals this weekend in Phoenix.