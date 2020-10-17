Bicycle Motocross Racing: Napa Valley Pull BMX wins 9 state plates

Napa Valley Pull BMX brought home nine state plates from the state finals in Santa Clara last weekend.

In the Cruiser class that Friday night, Kira Boustead got the No. 1 state plate in her women’s age group and Landon Boustead got the No. 3 state plate in his men’s age group.

In Saturday’s novice and intermediate class racing, Emily Steffens got the No. 3 state plate and Todd Bosch got the No. 7 state plate.

“What is pretty impressive about that,” Napa Valley Pull rider-coach Neil Evans said of Steffens, “is she has to race the boys. This girl has a lot of determination and the will to win.”

In Sunday’s expert boys and girls classes, Kira Boustead doubled up and got another No. 1 plate.

Milo Menchaca also got the No. 1 plate.

“This kid has been on a tear for the last three years,” Evans said of Menchaca. “He has been able to get the No. 1 plate each year.”

Dave Bosch made a huge improvement from last year and got the No. 3 plate, as did Devin Jensen in getting the No. 4 plate.

Ben Steffens also got the No. 4 plate, which Evans said was “pretty awesome for jumping up to expert class."

“For being a crazy season, the team had a lot of great individual results,” Evans added. “We are looking forward to the 2021 season.”