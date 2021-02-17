Bicycle Motocross Racing: Napa Valley Pull's Menchaca earns plate, gets new teammates

Napa Valley Pull BMX rider Milo Menchaca earned the No. 1 district plate by accumulating the most points in his district, which is spread out through different counties in Northern California.

“He got a lot of wins on the local and national scene,” NVP coach-rider Neil Evans said. “This is a hard plate to get, but with his training and dedication he got it. His teammates are super proud of him.”

Napa Valley Pull also welcomed two more families to its team, which is based at the North Bay BMX facility off Kennedy Park in south Napa.

Jeff Moody and his fraternal-twin sons, Alta Heights fourth-graders Aidan Moody and Brody Moody, bring five years of BMX experience to the team.

“These two are fun to watch racing,” Evans said. “It’s going to be fun having this family on the team.”

Also joining NVP is Silverado Middle School seventh-grader Ryder Cantrell.

“He has been in and out of BMX-ing, but he is in it full-time now,” said Evans. “This kid has some natural talent on a bike. We look forward to watching him on the local and national scene.”

