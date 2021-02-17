 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bicycle Motocross Racing: Napa Valley Pull's Menchaca earns plate, gets new teammates
Bicycle Motocross Racing

Bicycle Motocross Racing: Napa Valley Pull's Menchaca earns plate, gets new teammates

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Jeff Moody, Aidan Moody, Brody Moody

New to the Napa Valley Pull BMX team this year are Jeff Moody and his fraternal-twin sons, Alta Heights Elementary fourth-graders Aidan Moody and Brody Moody.

Napa Valley Pull BMX rider Milo Menchaca earned the No. 1 district plate by accumulating the most points in his district, which is spread out through different counties in Northern California.

Milo Menchaca

Napa Valley Pull BMX racer Milo Menchaca holds up the No. 1 district plates he received for earning the most points in his district, which cover several Northern California counties.

“He got a lot of wins on the local and national scene,” NVP coach-rider Neil Evans said. “This is a hard plate to get, but with his training and dedication he got it. His teammates are super proud of him.”

Napa Valley Pull also welcomed two more families to its team, which is based at the North Bay BMX facility off Kennedy Park in south Napa.

Ryder Cantrell

New to the Napa Valley Pull BMX team this year is Silverado Middle School seventh-grader Ryder Cantrell.

Jeff Moody and his fraternal-twin sons, Alta Heights fourth-graders Aidan Moody and Brody Moody, bring five years of BMX experience to the team.

“These two are fun to watch racing,” Evans said. “It’s going to be fun having this family on the team.”

Also joining NVP is Silverado Middle School seventh-grader Ryder Cantrell.

“He has been in and out of BMX-ing, but he is in it full-time now,” said Evans. “This kid has some natural talent on a bike. We look forward to watching him on the local and national scene.”

WATCH NOW: FEB. 16 IN SPORTS HISTORY

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News