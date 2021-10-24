Bicycle Motocross: Robinson coaches BMX team to victory at state final

Former world champion and Olympic medalist Donny coached his Napa-based dREAM TEAM to a first-place finish in the Oct. 2-3 state final in Roseville.
As the NorCal Championship Final drew to a close on the second day, BMX racers from across California descended on the Oak Creek BMX facility for the fiercely contested conclusion to the 2021 state series. The dREAM TEAM swept the board, taking home 19 of the coveted state awards that were up for grabs.
“To see things come full circle by watching my team compete in the same location, and for the same accolades, as I did at their age is truly amazing to see,” said Robinson, who took home the BMX bronze medal from the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. “BMX Racing continues to show how far two wheels can take these riders, on and off the bicycle, and they're just getting started.”
The dREAM TEAM is comprised of graduates of the Napa BMX League, which Robinson launched for beginners at North Bay BMX in south Napa in 2016. Coached and mentored by Robinson, the team features racers of all ages and abilities — from Novice and Intermediate riders through to state-ranked Experts.
“Our dREAM TEAMers continue to show-up to races and with the state series being largely dependent on participation, it was only a matter of time until their preparation met opportunity at the final event,” Robinson said. “As a coach, my experience becomes their expertise through our weekly training exercises that replicate race-type scenarios I know they will face. Sometimes it’s about being the smartest racer on the track.
“However, nothing beats hard work — week in and week out — and when someone finds their passion, they will go above and beyond for themselves. Couple that with the support of their families and they've got all the tools they need to succeed.”
Members of the dREAM TEAM hail from all over Napa County, from American Canyon to St. Helena and Calistoga, and elsewhere in the North Bay and East Bay. One of the coaches lives in American Canyon.
Rosie Jupp, 12, and her brother William are on the team.
“We’re so lucky to have Donny as our coach. He wants us to be the best racers we can be,” she said. “I was 8 years old when my dad signed me up for the Napa BMX League for beginners and I was pretty bad. I had no skills or confidence on my bike and I really didn’t think there would be a place in the sport for a girl like me.
“But I stuck with it, listened to my coaches, and worked really hard. I couldn’t believe it when Donny asked me to join his dREAM TEAM. I started this journey as a Novice and now I’m an Expert Girl. Sticking with this sport is the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done, and competing in the state final, against the best of the best, was such an awesome experience.”
When contacted by phone last Monday, Donny Robinson was still numb or in pain from having had four wisdom teeth removed a few days before.