Bicycle Motocross: Robinson coaches BMX team to victory at state final

“However, nothing beats hard work — week in and week out — and when someone finds their passion, they will go above and beyond for themselves. Couple that with the support of their families and they've got all the tools they need to succeed.”

Members of the dREAM TEAM hail from all over Napa County, from American Canyon to St. Helena and Calistoga, and elsewhere in the North Bay and East Bay. One of the coaches lives in American Canyon.

Rosie Jupp, 12, and her brother William are on the team.

“We’re so lucky to have Donny as our coach. He wants us to be the best racers we can be,” she said. “I was 8 years old when my dad signed me up for the Napa BMX League for beginners and I was pretty bad. I had no skills or confidence on my bike and I really didn’t think there would be a place in the sport for a girl like me.

“But I stuck with it, listened to my coaches, and worked really hard. I couldn’t believe it when Donny asked me to join his dREAM TEAM. I started this journey as a Novice and now I’m an Expert Girl. Sticking with this sport is the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done, and competing in the state final, against the best of the best, was such an awesome experience.”

