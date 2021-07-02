Bill Buckner Memorial 4th of July Invitational: Napa teams blanked in pool play openers

Both Napa teams were shut out on the first day of pool play Thursday at the Bill Buckner Memorial 4th of July Invitational, a baseball tournament or 19-and-under teams that runs through Sunday at Cleve Borman Field in Yountville.

In the third game of the day at the Veterans Home of California ballpark, the Napa Acorns fell 4-0 to the North Bay Crushers, a squad made up mostly of players from the Santa Rosa/Windsor area.

The final game saw Sonoma Stack also score four early runs but explode for seven more in the sixth inning to cap an 11-0 rout of the Napa Crushers, an inning short of regulation due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Acorns pitchers Owen Schnaible and Dylan Foster, who pitched the seventh, gave up only 5 hits but also allowed 5 free passes (4 walks, 1 hit by pitch).

The North Bay Crushers scored 2 in the top of second on 2 walks, a sacrifice fly and an RBI single. They added the other 2 runs in the fifth, when they had 2 singles, a walk and a hit batter.

The Acorns threatened to tie the score in the bottom of the second, when Nick Schuttish (2 for 2, walk) led off with a single, Alex Dehzad (1 for 2) was hit by a pitch and Jake Whipple walked to load the bases with one out. But the next two batters struck out.