Bill Buckner Memorial 4th of July Invitational: Napa teams blanked in pool play openers

Both Napa teams were shut out on the first day of pool play Thursday at the Bill Buckner Memorial 4th of July Invitational, a baseball tournament or 19-and-under teams that runs through Sunday at Cleve Borman Field in Yountville.
In the third game of the day at the Veterans Home of California ballpark, the Napa Acorns fell 4-0 to the North Bay Crushers, a squad made up mostly of players from the Santa Rosa/Windsor area.
The final game saw Sonoma Stack also score four early runs but explode for seven more in the sixth inning to cap an 11-0 rout of the Napa Crushers, an inning short of regulation due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Acorns pitchers Owen Schnaible and Dylan Foster, who pitched the seventh, gave up only 5 hits but also allowed 5 free passes (4 walks, 1 hit by pitch).
The North Bay Crushers scored 2 in the top of second on 2 walks, a sacrifice fly and an RBI single. They added the other 2 runs in the fifth, when they had 2 singles, a walk and a hit batter.
The Acorns threatened to tie the score in the bottom of the second, when Nick Schuttish (2 for 2, walk) led off with a single, Alex Dehzad (1 for 2) was hit by a pitch and Jake Whipple walked to load the bases with one out. But the next two batters struck out.
In the fourth, Dehzad opened with a single, but a 6-4-3 double play and strikeout made it a three-up-three-down inning. The Acorns’ last runner to reach third base was Jacob Aaron. He led off the fifth with a walk and took third when Logan Nothmann singled. But another 6-4-3 double play and a popup stranded both.
Schuttish singled in the sixth but was left on base, as was Whipple at second base after opening the seventh with a single.
Acorns manager Gary Yates said Ian Avalos hit the ball hard but couldn’t get it to fall, and that Schnaible pitched well in holding North Bay to two-spots in the second and fifth frames.
“Owen performed very well on the mound today. We had a couple of errors that led to a couple of runs, but he did really well,” Yates said.
Reid McCaffrey, Ian Avalos, Davide Migotto, Boden Cooke and closing pitcher Dylan Foster also played for the Acorns, who were to face the San Francisco Cardinals on Friday at 4:45 p.m.
“We’re looking good going into that game,” Yates said. “We’ve got some good arms ready for the game and it’s supposed to be fun.”
In the last game, for the Napa Crushers, Jaedon Mendoza, Scian Griffin, Cesar Evina, Christian Kappler each went 1 for 3, Noah Massey was 1 for 2, Will Tokar walked, and Alan Cordova was hit by a pitch.
Massey pitched the first two innings and was relieved impressively by Aiden Chatham. He retired Sonoma in order in the third, fourth and fifth innings before 15-year-old Joel Rojas threw the last two frames.
For Stack, Keith Binz was 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored, Jasper Ray 2 for 4 with a double and run scored, Nolan Verdu 1 for 4 with a double and run scored, Jamie Pierce 1 for 4, Nolan Dunkle 1 for 4 with triple and 2 runs scored, Anthony Carranza 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored, and David Elias 1 for 2 with 2 runs scored.
Pierce pitched a five-hit shutout with a walk and hit batter for the win.
Napa Crushers manager Andrew Griffin said he didn’t think score reflect his team’s effort.
“This is a group of guys that got together about a month ago, so we’re still a little bit of a work in progress,” he said. “I thought we played some decent defense. Our bats might have let us down a little bit tonight, but they’re constantly improving.
“Aiden gave me everything he had, so I was happy with that,” Coach Griffin said of Chatham. “Carson Goodrich made a couple of nice plays out in right field that helped us out, too.”
Also playing for the Napa Crushers were Kaleb Matulich and Paul Heil. Their roster also includes Calvin Snider, Patrick Elias, Joey Payne and Joshua Jaimon.
The Napa Crushers were to play a team of mostly Cardinal Newman players at 2:15 p.m. Friday.
“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Coach Griffin said.
Dave Mosher contributed to this report.
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
