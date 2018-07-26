A wild Wednesday night of Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association championship softball at Kiwanis Park saw Binstock Enterprises wrap up the Majors Division title with another shutout of Soscol Auto Body, 10-0, and A.M.P. Construction force a Game 3 with a 22-18 win over Branagan Insurance in the Seniors title series.
Scoring like football teams, A.M.P. – which avenged Monday’s 21-11 loss – and Branagan put on an incredible showcase of offensive fireworks saw every single player on each team reach base at least once.
It was a game that could have gone either way, and A.M.P. manager Robert Poppe said he couldn’t be happier with the result.
“That was a very good game for us,” said the busy coach, who also manages the Binstock squad and has a chance to hoist two trophies this week. “That was the first time we have beaten Branagan throughout the whole year. They’ve had our number this season, and finally the girls showed up and played a solid ballgame and got it done.”
Branagan raced out to an early 6-0 lead in the top of the second inning behind two RBIs apiece from Jaclyn Perez and Haley Schreiner. But 16 unanswered runs from A.M.P. over the next two innings gave it a sizable lead it never relinquished.
The bulk of those 16 runs came during a 12-run third inning that started with three straight walks to load the bases, and ended with seven different hitters driving in at least one run.
Branagan responded immediately by tacking on three runs to shorten the gap to 16-9. But back-to-back RBIs from Paige Hall and Lindsey Claudino helped stretch A.M.P.’s lead back to a comfortable 19-9.
The Branagan offense did not go away, however, making a 10-run lead feel anything but comfortable. It eventually cut the lead to 19-17 in the top of the fifth inning behind starting pitcher Clare Halsey’s leadoff double and, later in the inning, her RBI single.
A.M.P mustered a final knockout punch in the sixth inning, however, when Malaiah Cortez extended the lead to 22-17 with a two-RBI double.
Hall led A.M.P. at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Starting pitcher Jewel Kenny had a big night at the plate as well, going 3 for 5 with four RBIs.
“I was really just looking for the gaps and figuring out where the defense was,” Hall said. “I noticed their shifts and just hit to where they weren’t. Going into the next game, I just hope we start strong and kick butt.”
Branagan also looked great at the plate, with impressive performances from Schreiner (4 for 5, six RBIs), Melissa Costilla (4 for 5, one RBI) and Perez (3 for 4, three RBIs). But it simply could not muster enough defense to secure a championship win.
Napa resident Dennis Pangburn, who said he’s been a longtime fan of all NVGFA teams, was impressed with the competiveness of the Senior finalists.
“I just really give the girls credit for being out here,” he said. “They really show a lot of heart.”
Branagan, which is in the finals for the seventh consecutive year, will play A.M.P. for the championship at 8 p.m. Friday.
In the Majors game, Binstock won in six innings by the mercy rule and claimed the title behind the arm of Shelby Morse.
Morse, who was also dominant in Monday’s 9-0 win, took it up a notch in this one as she somehow managed to get 17 of her team’s 18 outs via strikeout.
She seemed to master the dimensions of plate umpire Bob Tildsley’s strike zone early, painting the corners and catching batters looking time and time again.
“It feels good to know that I beat my 15 strikeouts from Monday night’s game,” Morse said. “It’s nice to go out there and just pitch like nothing matters.”
Morse described her go-to strikeout pitch as “that backdoor curve that everybody backs out of the box for,” and credited her comfort on the mound to her great relationship with catcher Izabela Sanchez.
“Izabela and I tend to like to work multiple pitches in one spot and then come back in the opposite way,” Morse explained. “We try to keep batters off balance by throwing rise balls. We are really just out here to have fun. We are both very competitive travel ball players, so coming out here is a deep breath where we can play without any worries.”
Sanchez helped Morse as a hitter as well, opening the game with a leadoff double in the bottom of the first and subsequently stealing home on a passed ball a few pitches later.
That lone run would end up being enough. Morse’s domination of the Soscol Auto Body lineup saw her put up 32 strikeouts in 13 innings over the two games while only allowing four hits and one walk.
Soscol Auto Body’s lone hit Wednesday came off the bat of first baseman and relief pitcher Jasmine Gaffey, the only Soscol Auto Body hitter Morse didn’t strike out in the series. Gaffey was her team’s only hitter to put the ball in play against Morse on Wednesday, with a first-inning single and a fielder’s choice in the fifth.
For Soscol Auto Body, pitcher Alyssa Michie got the start and kept the game close until a big Binstock fifth inning broke the game open.
Michie struck out six in 4⅓ innings, with a key strikeouts that got her out of multiple jams with runners in scoring position. But she simply could not keep up with her adversaries’ scorching pace.
Poppe said Morse “could do the same thing against the Seniors. She’s that good.
“We have our bad days and our good days,” he added. “When the girls show up with good attitudes and are ready to play, it is obviously tough to beat us.”