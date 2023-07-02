It’s always important to remember where you come from, no matter how much success you gain in your sport or career.

Giving back to the community is always a great way to make an impact. It just so happens that Napa High School has always organized a youth camp – which proved an ideal way for two alumni, Brock Bowers and Maddie Spencer, to make their impact.

Thursday morning on the Napa High campus, a tradition returned as the football and Spiritleader programs staged the inaugural Brock Bowers youth camp.

For years, Napa High organized a youth camp during the summer. This was the first time it had returned since Troy Mott was the head football coach from 2006 to 2016.

Bowers, the Georgia Bulldogs star and the 2022 Mackey Award winner as college football’s best tight end, wanted to help grow football in the Napa community, which is why he headlined the camp.

“It was awesome,” Bowers said of being part of the new football camp. “Just seeing all the kids smiling and being able to get back to the community and the culture that gave me so much.”

During the camp, stations were set up for individual drills for offense and defense, led by members of the Napa High football coaching staff and current players. The young players in attendance were able to learn fundamentals that are key no matter what level of football they are playing.

The 2021 Napa High graduate and two-time College Football Playoff national champion is preparing for Georgia’s upcoming season, which begins at 3 p.m. Sept. 2 in Athens, Georgia with a home game against Tennessee-Martin. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

In his time as a Bulldog, Bowers has lost just one game. Last season, Georgia was perfect on its way to a second straight championship and a 65-7 rout of TCU in the national title game.

In order to win an unprecedented third straight championship, the Bulldogs will have to stay hungry. This is something that shouldn’t be hard since coach Kirby Smart is good at keeping his teams hungry.

Entering this season, there will be a new quarterback for the Bulldogs in Carson Beck or Brock Vandagriff, which could be an adjustment for Bowers.

“I mean, it's all an adjustment, it's just different people,” Bowers said of having a new signal caller replacing Stetson Bennett. “They all can spin the ball and everything. They can all throw it. It's just about who the coaches trust the most.”

When Bowers was at Napa High, he was named the Vine Valley Athletic League Most Valuable Player in 2019 as a junior. His senior season didn’t take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, because of this, he got to Athens a semester early and earned a starting spot as a freshman.

Following this upcoming season, Bowers will be eligible to enter the NFL draft in April 2024. Bowers has been talking with another Napa alumnus, John Boyett, about what he can expect when he decides to make the jump to the NFL.

“That’ll be awesome,” Bowers said of making the jump to the NFL at some point soon. “Just like the transition from high school to college. It'll be nice to not have to do school work anymore either.”

Maddie Spencer headlines cheer camp

The other part of the camp was a clinic offered by the Napa High Spiritleaders, who have won 39 national titles as a program.

In this part of the camp, many of the girls in attendance were able to get instruction from current spirit leaders as well as Hollie Johnson, head of the Napa High dance department, and Rylee Pippert, the Spiritleaders’ head coach. Johnson is a 1984 Napa graduate and Pippert graduated from Napa High in 2014.

At the end of the camp, everyone performed on the field and then had an opportunity to take photos with Maddie Spencer, who has been a San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush Girl for the last two seasons.

Success was something that Spencer was used to in her time at Napa High. In her two years as a varsity Spiritleader she won six national titles. So coming back to work with people who helped mold her into the person she is today was a no-brainer.

“It’s been wonderful,” Spencer said of working with Johnson and Pippert. “I value the years I got with them so much. They definitely helped me become the dancer that I am today. Giving back and coming back to help the spirit leaders is just so wonderful.”

The 2015 Napa graduate made the 49ers Gold Rush Girls due in large part to the skills she learned at Napa High as well.

“It's honestly insane how similar this Spiritleading program is to the professional level,” Spencer said. “In every way possible, the Spiritleader department looks for well-rounded individuals who are not only getting good grades and being good classmates and good teammates but also loving dance. That is exactly what being a professional cheerleader is. They look for well-rounded individuals who love dance but are also wonderful people.”

Over the last two year, Spencer has also been on the squad with Rachel Remboldt, who graduated from Napa High in 2016.