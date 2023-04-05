Juan Martínez of Napa’s Al Amanecer Boxing Club won the California State Golden Gloves title in the Senior Novice 203-plus-pound division Sunday afternoon when his opponent didn't show up at the Community Youth Center in Concord.

Martínez (3-0) had advanced with a first-round knockout of Manuel Serrano of Cali Boxing and Fitness at the Northern California Regional Golden Gloves at the same venue on March 28.

“Juan came out blazing and dominated the match from the sound of the bell,” said Al Almanecer coach Jesús Solís. “Serrano had been undefeated, but he couldn’t stand the relentless pressure from Juan.”

The referee stopped the contest at 1 minute, 25 seconds in the first round to protect Serrano.

“Juan came out with a lot of fire and used great technique, keeping his distance and using speed and powerful punches, which surprised his opponent,” added his co-coach and older brother, Jesús Martínez. “He came out and did what he knew he could do and got the victory.”

With three regional champions slated for the State tournament, Martínez’s performance earned him a bye in the semifinals and automatically placed him in the final against the winner between Jamal Scott of Southern California and Michael Macías of Central California. They were supposed to square off in a semifinal on Saturday but only Macías showed up, putting him in the final. However, Macías did not show up for the weigh-in on Sunday.

Juan Martínez, a 2011 Napa High graduate who starred at linebacker and helped the 2010 team win a Sac-Joaquin Section playoff game, is also a coach at the Al Amanecer club. Jesús Martínez, who was Napa High's head coach during the fire-plagued 2017 football season, praised his brother's example as an athlete and competitor for the other club boxers.

“Over the past three months, Juan has done an unbelievable job of preparing himself for the Golden Gloves tournament and it reflected in the ring,” Jesús Martínez said. “Juan is in as good physical shape, if not better shape, as when he was playing Division I football at the University of Idaho. He dedicated time to his training, including two to three hours in the boxing gym, 2 a.m. workouts after work, and great discipline with his diet. He will not be out-worked by anyone.

“One thing I love about Juan is that he continues to be an athlete and continues to be coachable and continues to learn and get better … and it showed in the ring. What I was most impressed with was how Juan maintained his composure and discipline and used everything he had worked on in the gym.”

Jesús Martínez also gave credit to Coach Solís, Coach Billy Rodríguez, and the adult boxers in the gym for helping prepare Juan for the tournament. Even his big brother, former Al Amanecer four-time Golden Gloves champion Francisco Martínez, helped to prep him with some sparring.

“It’s not easy for those guys to get in the ring with Juan’s 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame,” Francisco Martínez said. “But they get in there and give him the best possible work. I can tell you that in conversations I have had with Juan, he has expressed to me how grateful he is to have people like those guys as part of the Al Amanecer family.

“I’m extremely proud of my little brother and excited to see him in the ring again next weekend. There is no doubt in my mind that Juan will work even harder this week and come out to win.”

Preferring to do his “talking” in the ring, Juan’s only comment was, “I just want to say a thank you to my coaches and Al Amanecer, and I’m looking forward to boxing against the other regional champs.”

Al Amanecer offers boxing classes for youths ages 7 to 18 as well as adult classes. The program is offered year-round and new members may join at any time.

The club is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Visit alamanecerboxing.org, or contact the club at napaboxing1968@gmail.com for information about membership or to make a donation.

