Boxing: Rodriguez gives solid performance in debut bout

Just five months after he began training for competitive boxing, 12-year-old Enrique Rodriguez of Al Amanecer Boxing Club made his amateur debut on Saturday in the Northern California Junior Olympics championship in San Jose.

The Redwood Middle School seventh-grader did not come out on top after facing San Jose’s Rene Landin for three rounds in the bantam division, 101-pound weight class, but his first comments afterward were that he wants to face Landin again.

“Get me the rematch at our boxing event so I can show everyone who really won today,” he said.

Rodriguez is coached by Jesús Martínez, one of Al Amanecer’s all-volunteer staff.

“I’m very pleased with Kiki’s performance,” Martinez said. “He boxed very well, used good combinations, and timed his punches very well. It was a close match that could have gone either way. Unfortunately, today didn’t go our way. It was Kiki’s first match and he put all he has learned the past few months to work. He looked very comfortable in the ring and that is very satisfying to see as a coach. Kiki is already asking about his next bout. I see nothing but good things to come for Kiki and our Al Amanecer boxers.”

Martinez coached Napa High football for 11 years, the first nine as offensive coordinator on the junior varsity staff. He was the JV head coach in 2016 and varsity head coach in 2017.

Al Amanecer head coach Jesús Solís said it’s always tougher to defeat a boxer in their hometown and was proud of Rodriguez’s performance.

“Kiki showed a lot of heart, maturity and team leadership in being our first younger boxer to step into the ring representing the Al Amanecer style of boxing,” Solis said. “He inspired his teammates, who are even more motivated to start competing.”

Another highlight of the day was the opportunity for the team to meet five-time world champion Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero. He is scheduled to make an appearance at “Battle of the Stables,” a boxing event hosted by Al Amanecer Boxing Club and Rancho Uva Blanka Stables on July 16 in American Canyon. The event will showcase Al Amanecer boxers as well as amateur boxers from California, Nevada, and Hawaii. Tickets are available at alamanecerboxing.org.

Next up for Al Amanecer are bouts for 105-pounder Yael Garcia, 12, and 160-pounder Issac Juarez Aleman, 15, at the Capitol Rumble in Sacramento on June 11.

Al Amanecer Boxing Club is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization offering affordable, high-quality boxing and conditioning classes for youths and adults. To learn more about their classes or how to support their work as a donor or volunteer, email napaboxing1968@gmail.com or call (707) 339-0660.