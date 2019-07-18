Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting.
For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
‘Brother Can You Spare a Dime’ trips to Giants games continue July 21
For the 61st year, the “Brother Can You Spare a Dime” community baseball outings program is again taking groups of special and deserving youngsters, senior citizens and the general public to San Francisco Giants baseball games for the 2019 season.
A group of tickets each game are donated free of charge to a local youth organization and the remaining tickets are sold to Napa seniors and local Giants fans.
Motor coach transportation is provided for the entire group along with refreshments and entertainment on the road.
The remaining games are July 21 against the New York Mets, Aug. 11 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sept. 15 against the Miami Marlins, and Sept. 29 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
For more information or to request tickets, call Ryan Gregory at (707) 337-4962.
Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon & Rosé 5K July 20-21
More 5,000 runners from all 50 states and 15 countries will hit the pavement at the 16th annual Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon & Rosé 5K the weekend of July 20-21.
It will be a two-day event for the first time. The 5K starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at Sonoma Plaza, 453 1st St. East, where it will also finish. The 13.1-mile half-marathon starts at 7 a.m. Sunday at Cuvaison Winery, 1221 Duhig Road, Napa, and finishes at Sonoma Plaza.
The course runs through the Carneros region, passing vineyards, ranches, wineries and the Napa-Sonoma Marshes Wildlife Area, before entering spectator-lined streets in downtown Sonoma for the final stretch.
Seventy-percent of the entrants are women, and 20 percent are first-time half-marathoners.
The American Cancer Society has joined seven charities as a national featured charity partner this year as part of its DetermiNation program. Charities have raised over $25 million for their causes through the Napa 2 Sonoma Half Marathon over the history of the event.
There will be a Health & Fitness Expo from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Participants will be invited to join family and friends to savor wines from more than 35 wineries at the post-race Wine Tasting Festival on Sunday afternoon.
Bands will perform each day at the Grinstead Amphitheater in Sonoma Plaza. Runners ages 21 and older receive a complimentary Smirnoff Spiked Seltzer at the post-race party.
Visit bit.ly/3276cvi for more information.