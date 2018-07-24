An exciting Monday night of softball saw Branagan Insurance defeat A.M.P. Construction 21-11 and Binstock Enterprises shut down Soscol Auto Body 9-0 in Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association championship series openers at Kiwanis Park.
The best-of-three championship series will continue Wednesday night as Branagan and Binstock both look to clinch championships, while A.M.P. and Soscol Auto Body look to bounce back and force winner-take-all Friday night games. Once again, Binstock will take on Soscol Auto Body in the Majors Division at 6 p.m. and Branagan and A.M.P. will square off in the Seniors Division at 8 p.m.
On Monday, Branagan managed to win by the 10-run mercy rule in six innings despite having only eight players suited up.
The shorthanded squad played with no centerfielder, but rode a 12-run fourth inning to victory behind some dominant performances at the plate.
“We believe in hitting,” Branagan manager Danny Perez said. “This is how we’ve played all year. Yet another game where we end up scoring in the 20s, so we are just super proud of the girls.”
All eight Branagan players managed at least one RBI, showcasing power and versatility to which Perez said he’s become accustomed.
“All the way through the lineup, one through eight, we can hit,” he said. “They know it doesn’t matter where in the order they hit, because every one of them can hit it well.”
Branagan raced out to an early 2-0 lead with runs in the first and second innings, before a big third inning for A.M.P. gave it a 4-2 lead behind Ally Warren’s two-RBI double.
Back-to-back RBI singles from Branagan’s Daniella Almanza and Melissa Costilla knotted the game at 4 apiece. But A.M.P struck back immediately again, loading up the bases and letting Nicole Baker cash them in with a bases-clearing double that gave her team a 7-4 lead midway through the fourth inning.
Unfortunately for A.M.P., its luck ran out shortly after as Branagan unleashed an offensive barrage in the bottom of the fourth, tacking on 12 runs to open up a 16-7 lead.
A.M.P. again trimmed the lead, to 16-11 on consecutive RBIs from Malaiah Cortez, Lindsey Claudino, Haley Geary and Taylor Cheverier in the fifth inning. But it was not enough, as Branagan never took its foot off the gas.
Branagan tacked on another run in the bottom of the fifth before adding four in the bottom of the sixth, managing to score in every inning of the game on their way to 21 runs.
Jaclyn Perez led the way for Branagan, going 5 for 5 with four RBIs, including the final RBI that put her team up by 10 and allowed the mercy rule to go into effect.
“I just think about how we really only have eight girls out there, so we need to score as many runs as we can,” she said about her approach at the plate. “We just need to capitalize on offense because it’s hard for us on defense.”
Almanza and Costilla had stellar performances for Branagan, as well. Both were 4 for 5, while the former had four RBIs and the latter had three.
“We need to just stay confident, but not overly confident,” Jaclyn Perez said. “They are still a really good team.”
In the Majors game, Binstock cruised behind a stellar outing from incoming Vintage High School freshman pitcher Shelby Morse.
Morse pitched a complete seven-inning game and was dominant throughout, allowing only three hits, walking none and striking out an eye-popping 15 batters.
“I just believe in myself right now,” Morse said. “Just believing in my team and my defense gives me the confidence to go out and throw strikes and have fun.”
Though Morse gave up two hits in the first inning, she allowed only one of the next 19 batters to get a hit – the lone single coming off the bat of Lali Mora with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
Morse got some solid run support from her team behind big nights at the plate from Izabela Sanchez, Daisy Alvarez and Daniela Contreras.
Sanchez reached base five times on the contest while batting 3 for 3 and scoring three runs. She had a deep double, which could’ve been a triple had she not stood around to admire what looked like a sure home run.
Alvarez hit a tidy 4 for 5 and knocked in two RBIs, while Contreras managed to go 2 for 2 with a pair of walks and two RBIs.
Morse even managed to give herself some run support, hitting an RBI triple in the sixth that nearly cleared the fence.
“She drives me crazy,” Morse’s mother, Tina, said jokingly. “She works harder than anyone I know.”
Soscol Auto Body received a solid outing on the found from Jasmine Gaffey, who pitched a complete game and had 10 strikeouts of her own.
For Soscol Auto Body, Mora, Gaffey and Berkley Kramer managed the only three hits of the day.
“We were on top of it tonight,” said Binstock manager Robert Poppe. “Everybody played well and everybody hit well. We are just looking for a good game Wednesday night.”
A.M.P., which is also managed by Poppe, advanced to the championship series with a 12-6 win over Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance on Sunday night. M.I.V. led 4-0 after one inning and 5-2 after four, but A.M.P. exploded for eight runs in the fifth.
For A.M.P., Jewell Kenny went 2 for 3 with a run, Baker was 2 for 2 with a run, Claudino went 2 for 4 with two runs, Ashley Kelly and Geary each went 1 for 3 with two runs, and Kaitlyn Mannor was 1 for 2 with a run. Alyssa Warren, Cortez and Paige Hall also scored.
For M.I.V., Noemi Martin was 2 for 2, Lexi Vavricka 1 for 3 with a run, and Angelina Bruno 1 for 3. Dellaina Morse scored twice and Sarah Husted, Bryce Gagne and Lauren Murdock each scored once.