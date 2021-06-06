Briscoe wins ARCA Menards West Series race

SONOMA — NASCAR Cup Series rookie Chase Briscoe raced to the victory in the General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series West race Saturday at Sonoma Raceway.

Briscoe, who used the start to gain more experience on the 12-turn Sonoma Raceway road course, started third and took the lead early in his No. 14 Ford Fusion and never looked back. Only 13 of the 22 cars that started the 50-lap race finished.

Briscoe finished in front of Dylan Lupton for the victory, his first in the ARCA Menards Series West and seventh career ARCA Series win. It was his first-ever start at Sonoma.

“It’s a really cool place and I’ve never been out here,” Briscoe said. “I learned a lot running 50 laps today. Tomorrow (Sunday) is going to be tougher than today was. This is a cool part of the country. I haven’t been out here before and I’m enjoying it so far. I want to thank the fans for coming out. It should be a lot of fun tomorrow.”

Lupton started sixth in his No. 4 Toyota and worked his way to the front to grab the runner-up spot.