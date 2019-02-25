Jonathan Briskman has a game plan going into the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Half Marathon, a 13.1-mile race that starts at 7 a.m. on the Silverado Trail in St. Helena, near Conn Creek Winery, and follows a point-to-point course to the finish-line area at Vintage High School on Trower Avenue, on Sunday, March 3.
Briskman, a resident of San Francisco, said one of his focuses will be on trying to stay relaxed for the first few miles, making sure that he doesn’t go out too fast, while still looking to keep up a good pace.
“A lot of it is experience, having raced quite a few half marathons now,” Briskman said in a telephone interview last week. “It’s just knowing how it’s supposed to feel for the first few miles, so that you can pace yourself accordingly, so that hopefully you can finish strong or even a little bit faster at the end.”
Briskman, 27, is one of the elite-level entrants, event organizers said, as he has a personal record time of 1 hour, 7 minutes, 12 seconds at the race distance.
This is the first year of the half marathon, which has a sold-out field of 2,000 runners, according to the event’s website, napavalleymarathon.org.
The Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon, a 26.2-mile race now in its 41st year and beginning at 7:30 a.m. in Calistoga, is also sold out, with 2,000 runners. The marathon heads south on the Silverado Trail, to the finish line at Vintage.
Briskman attained his PR (personal record) – shattering his previous best time by a full four minutes – at the Phoenix Half Marathon in 2017.
“That was kind of a breakthrough race,” he said. “I’m hoping to build on that actually at Napa this year and run even a little bit faster. The set-up is point to point, with very few turns. That makes it pretty quick, as well as it’s a little bit of a net downhill.”
Briskman, who ran on cross country and track and field teams in college at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, said he going after a PR in Napa.
“That’s what I’m shooting for, trying to get as close as I can to about that five-minute pace,” he said. “I’m really excited for it. I’m really excited to try and run a fast time.”
Briskman ran a PR of 2 hours, 20 minutes, 18 seconds and placed 63rd overall at the California International Marathon in December. His previous best was 2:28.
“It’s a little bit soon for me to be racing a full marathon again. But it’s a pretty good time to be running a half marathon,” he said.
Briskman, a member of the Strawberry Canyon Track Club of Berkeley, has been happy with his training leading into the Napa race.
“I’ve been healthy, which is always something you can’t really take for granted,” he said. “I’ve been able to build mileage. It’s been a pretty consistent block of training.”
He had second-place finishes last year in the San Francisco Marathon (2:28:08) and Eugene (Oregon) Half Marathon (1:08:21).
Briskman said one of his big goals this year is to try to qualify for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Team Trials in a time of 2:19 or faster.
“I’m really going to try to find a good race with good weather and try to run a fast time,” said Briskman, who works as an analyst at Sensor Tower.
He graduated in 2014 from Claremont McKenna College with degrees in applied math and economics. He is No. 2 all-time at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps in the 10,000 meters and No. 10 all-time in the 5,000 meters. He was first-team All-Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in cross country (2013) and track (2014).
For more information about this year's races, visit the marathon's website at www.napavalleymarathon.org.