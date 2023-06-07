One of the busiest weekends of the year at Sonoma Raceway will feature three NASCAR series, including the grassroots-level ARCA Menards series, the first-ever appearance of the Xfinity Series, and the premier Cup series.

The field will include eight of the 75 drivers recently named by NASCAR as “Greatest of All Time,” some of whom will race in more than one series as Xfinity and Cup drivers look for extra practice laps on the 12-turn road course. The weekend begins Thursday night with induction ceremonies for the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame.

Suarez looks to repeat in Toyota/SaveMart 350

Last year’s Toyota/SaveMart 350 at Sonoma Raceway had an international flair as Daniel Suarez claimed his first career win in NASCAR’s Cup series, becoming the first Mexican-born driver to win at stock car racing’s premier level.

Encouraged by a seventh-place finish on an oval last week in St. Louis, Suarez is looking to repeat last year’s win on Sonoma’s twisty 12-turn road course this Sunday.

“St. Louis was great for us,” said the 2016 Xfinity Series champion. “It was a good solid run from start to finish. We just need to build on it.”

He had good speed on the road course in March in Austin, where he saw a potential top-five finish go up in smoke after getting caught up in a late-race incident with teammate Ross Chastain that dropped him to a 27th-place finish. Ironically, Chastain, who finished seventh at Sonoma last year, survived the incident to claim his career-first first road course.

Suarez is looking to rebound on Sunday.

“We have a very good road course program,” he said. “We are going out to Sonoma with plans to sit on the pole, lead every lap and win the race.”

Suarez is not the only driver with momentum coming into the Sonoma weekend.

Ryan Blaney, an eight-year Cup veteran driving for Penske Racing, left St. Louis last weekend with the Cup series championship points lead after his sixth top-10 finish in the last seven races, including a win in the prestigious Coca Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend that broke a 59-race winless streak. The third-generation driver from Ohio has one road course win, in Charlotte at the Roval 400 in 2017, but has only one top-five finish in six tries at Sonoma.

Kyle Busch, who claimed his third Cup win of the season last Sunday in St. Louis, is looking more like the two-time champion he has been since joining Richard Childress Racing at the beginning of the year. Busch has won more than in his last two years with Gibbs Racing and his three victories top the Cup win list 15 races into the season.

No one has won the Toyota/SaveMart 350 more than Martin Truex Jr. Of his 32 Cup wins, three have been at Sonoma — most recently in 2019. He calls Sonoma one his favorite tracks, not just because he’s won there so often but for the challenge of beating the 12-turn course over 110 laps that’s well known for degrading tires.

“It’s the way the track layout is and the way the tires fall off and it gets so slick as the race goes on,” said Truex. “It’s just such a challenge with a big heavy stock car with a lot of power.”

Outside of the instantaneous action on a superspeedway that can take out a lot of cars quickly, Truex called restarts on road courses “the next-craziest part of what we do.” He believes they are the biggest change in racing over the last few years, as impatient drivers pounce on the opportunity to gain positions while the cars are still bunched together.

“Looking back at last year, we crashed on one of the restarts with guys going five and six wide and guys trying to make up eight to 10 spots in one corner,” Truex recalled. “You saw it again on those last restarts at COTA (Circuit of the Americas in Austin). We all went up into Turn 1 and someone didn’t make the corner and it cost us and a few others a good finish,” he said about the incident that also collected Suarez.

The Cup field also includes the soon-to-retire Kevin Harvick, the 21-year veteran who will drive his last laps at Sonoma on Sunday after being inducted into the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

“It’s definitely my favorite road course,” said the Bakersfield native, who first raced at Sonoma in 1995 and won the 2017 Toyota/SaveMart 350. “Racing at Sonoma will bring back a lot of good memories of where it all started out there.”

In a competitive field, there are many drivers with a chance to claim the checkered flag. But chances are the field will be led to the green flag by Larson. The Elk Grove native, who won the 2021 Toyota/SaveMart 350, has started from the pole for the last five years.

Seven Cup drivers in DoorDash 250

Larson is among seven Cup drivers entered in Saturday’s Door Dash 250 for the Xfinity Series, as drivers take advantage of a packed weekend to get some extra practice on the 12-turn road course. For the 14-time Xfinity series winner and 2021 Cup champion, the annual NASCAR stop in Sonoma is a homecoming.

“I always get to see a lot of friends and family and race fans that grew up watching me race sprint cars around Northern California,” said Larson.

In addition to getting valuable track time, Larson says driving at Sonoma is fun.

“It’s kind of a flowy track,” he said. “The tires wear out so you kind of manage your runs quite a bit. It’s got a lot of elevation change and I enjoy all that.”

Chastain, who came up through the sport racing on ovals, believes getting extra seat time on Saturday will help him mentally prepare for turning left and right “so that it comes more naturally this weekend.”

Other Cup drivers racing Saturday include Ty Dillon, A.J. Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Aric Almirola and Suarez.

Cole Custer, an 11-time Xfinity winner, claimed his first career road course win last weekend in Portland, perhaps setting the stage for a competitive run at Sonoma.

“I’ve never won a road course race before,” said an excited Custer in victory circle. “I’ve been so close so many times, and it’s just so awesome to win this. I’m pumped for the rest of the year. We’ve got fast cars.”

Custer sits fourth in Xfinity championship standings, behind John Hunter Nemecheck, Austin Hill and Justin Allgaier.

General Tire 200

Custer is one of four regular Xfinity drivers looking to gain extra track time on Friday in the ARCA Menards series, a list that also includes Riley Herbst, Kyle Sieg and Parker Retzlaff. Custer had a strong weekend at Portland, finishing second in the West Series event before winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race the following day.

Leading the regular ARCA contingent will be championship leader Landen Lewis, last year’s Sonoma winner. He bettered Custer in a two-lap shootout to win his first race of the year last Friday at Portland after a trio of runner-up finishes so far this year.

