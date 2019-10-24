The Napa Valley Pull BMX had a busy weekend of bicycle motocross racing.
Kira Boustead and Michael Bennett competed at the Sunshine National in Sarasota, Florida, where Boustead earned three victories and one runner-up finish.
Bennett qualified for two of the four main events, prompting Pull coach-rider Neil Evans to remark “Not too bad for aging up. He was competing against 14-year-olds.”
Napa Valley Pull won the team sheet in Florida on Sunday.
The pair and teammate Curtis Garlick are headed to Houston, Texas this weekend to compete in the Lone Star National, the last national until the Grand Nationals over Thanksgiving weekend.
“The kids will be doing the flag lap in Houston on Saturday,” Evans noted.
Two other Napa Valley Pull riders competed in the state final for Nevada in Las Vegas, where Marcy Davis and Mike Davis each earned two state No. 1 plates in their class and cruiser bike.
“It’s hard just getting one state plate on one bike, but they did it on both,” Evans said. “A big accomplishment.”
Mixed martial arts event at Expo Oct. 26
San Francisco Combat will hold its first martial arts event, SFC 1 Premier, on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Chardonnay Hall at the Napa Valley Expo.
It’s the fifth MMA event organized by Napa’s Steve Barnett, who promoted the first four events as Bay Area Combat before forming SFC with Ashanti Altovese Griffin.
Fighter weigh-ins and the event after-party will take place the same day at Billco’s Billiards and Darts in downtown Napa.
Competing for the 205-pound title belt will be Geoff Stovall and Sean Foster, two top-level amateur athletes looking to make their mark on the Bay Area combat sports scene.
To follow updates from the company, check out their Facebook page at SF Combat, Instagram page at @sfcombat, or Twitter page @SfCombat.
Big Game car raffle to benefit Vintage and Napa athletes
For the first time ever, the booster organizations at Vintage High and Napa High are joining forces to fundraise for their athletic programs, as Hanlee’s of Napa has donated a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta to be raffled off for a drawing at halftime of this year’s football Big Game on Nov. 1.
Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased from a student-athlete or parent or at the front office of each school from Sept. 1 until the week of the game. No online purchase option will be available.
The raffle is anyone age 18 and older who is a legal U.S. resident physically residing in the United States. There is no limit as to how many tickets a person can purchase.
Vintage and Napa thank Hanlee’s for its generous donation of the car, which is valued at $23,000 (including tax and license).
You have free articles remaining.
Maxwell Cup Tournament Nov. 8
The 26th annual Maxwell Cup golf tournament is currently taking sign up ahead of the event at Silverado Country Club on Nov. 8. The tournament, organized and put on by Pacific Union College, supports the Maxwell Scholarship, which funds the full cost of tuition for incoming freshmen who are “deserving and determined students seeking an inspired Christian education.”
The tournament fee of $200, per player, includes green fees, golf carts, a continental breakfast, lunch, team photo and an awards event. Reservations are accepted on a first come, first served basis and space is limited.
Player registration ends on Oct. 22 but could remain open for longer.
For more information on the tournament, go to maxwellcup.com.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Napa Valley Swim Team taking signups
The Napa Valley Swim Team is accepting new members of all ages and ability levels for its year-round program. Whether parents are looking for a positive competitive experience or a wholesome fitness activity for their child, NVST has four experienced and fully certified professional coaches.
The nonprofit USA Swimming team and is the largest, oldest, and most successful swimming program in the Napa community. For more information or to arrange a placement evaluation, visit napavalleyswim.org or call 257-7946. The team also has Facebook and Instagram pages.
Napa Aerial Fitness offers scholarships
Napa Aerial Fitness, having seen its youth program grow, has decided to offer three scholarships to Napa and Sonoma residents. The facility is at 3377 Solano Ave., Napa.
“We are so excited and hope to help inspire our youth to have fitness goals and stay focused in school,” said Napa Aerial Fitness owner Kat Martucci.
Each scholarship is a 6 weeks long for one class per week, with a 15-percent discount after that, and is offered to low-income households.
Visit aerialartsstudio253.com/youth-scholarship for more information.
Special Olympics coaches needed
Napa Valley Special Olympics needs volunteer coaches and assistants. After having to postpone three sports due to a lack of volunteers, NVSO is recruiting for 2020 so all sports will be back on the calendar. It’s also an opportunity for students older than 14 to earn community hours. The program lasts eight weeks, with a 90-minute practice and weekend tournament each week.
Basketball runs January through March, swimming February through May, volleyball and bocce March through May, track and field March through June, softball June through August, soccer August through October, and bowling, flag football and floor hockey September through-November.
Email napavalleyso@gmail.com for more information.