Jaden Dumdumaya of De La Salle-Concord was the individual low medalist and Stevenson School-Pebble Beach won the team title at Monday’s “Champ” High School Golf Classic at Silverado Resort and Spa.

Dumdumaya, a junior who is from Fairfield, fired a 5-under-par 67 on the North Course, a stellar round that was highlighted by an eagle and four birdies. He dominated the high school boys golf event, winning by a five-shot margin.

Stevenson captured the team championship, shooting 295 and edging out De La Salle, the 2022 CIF Northern California and state champion, by one shot.

The field of 20 teams and 100 players was treated to mostly sunny conditions with patchy clouds, temperatures in the mid-50s and very light winds. They played from the blue tees, a par-72, 6,793-yard layout. Players were allowed lift, clean and place through the general area, including the rough, on account of the recent rains.

The annual “Champ” High School Golf Classic, which had a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start on the first day of spring, was hosted by Silverado, the Johnny Miller Champ Foundation and Justin-Siena High School. The North Course is also host of the Fortinet Championship, a PGA Tour event in September.

“Couldn’t do it without the Champ Foundation, Johnny Miller and Andy Miller, especially helping us out through this,” said Ray Graziani, Justin-Siena’s head coach, the tournament chairman and director, and a PGA golf professional since 1992.

“We’ve had a great day. The players love the facility. Silverado Resort has been wonderful. The course is in excellent conditions for the type of weather we’ve been having this year. They’ve done a wonderful job with the course, so couldn’t ask for a better day.”

Johnny Miller, a 25-time PGA Tour champion who is in the World Golf Hall of Fame, started the Johnny Miller Junior Golf Foundation in 1993 as a way to promote junior golf. In 2015, the foundation was renamed, as the Johnny Miller Champ Foundation, to honor Miller’s father, Larry Otto Miller, and his legacy in golf. Johnny Miller, a two-time major champion, retired in 2019 as the lead golf analyst after 29 years with NBC Sports.

“Johnny Miller has been a big inspiration,” said Dumdumaya, who has made a verbal commitment to attend the University of Southern California and play college golf for the Trojans. “So, pretty thankful to be at this tournament. It’s definitely a tournament that means a lot to me, being part of it. So, really grateful to be here with my team and to play some good golf on a great day here at Silverado.”

Andy Miller, Johnny Miller’s son who was four-time NCAA All-American in college at BYU after starring for Justin-Siena, was on hand to present awards, to the top-3 individual placers, top-3 teams, and the long drive champion.

“My dad attributes all his success to his dad. He was there for him all the time,” said Andy Miller, a Napa resident and Justin-Siena graduate, who played the PGA Tour. “His dad (Larry Miller) called everyone ‘Champ,’ so we named the Foundation after him.”

Each of the trophies included a coin or several coins – symbolic of Larry Miller’s way of rewarding Andy and his brothers, John Jr., Scott and Todd, after playing well.

“In memory of him, we make these trophies,” said Andy Miller, who is in the BYU Hall of Fame. “Each one of these boxes kind of symbolizes my grandpa – every time we played well, he gave us a coin, a silver dollar or some sort of coin. He was an amazing individual. He made you feel like a champion.

“We’re able to support a lot of junior golf and we’re glad you guys were out here. We’re glad that you can come out and enjoy this game.”

Later this year, the Johnny Miller “Champ” Junior Championship, a Junior Golf Association of Northern California premier event that is put on by the Johnny Miller “Champ” Foundation, will be held at Silverado. The two-day tournament, July 12-13, is for boys and girls, ages 12 to 18.

Locally, Justin-Siena and Vintage played in Monday’s event. Each of the 20 teams had five players, with the top four scores counting to determine the team score.

Dumdumaya recovered very quickly after making bogey on his first hole of the day, the par-3, 209-yard seventh hole, when his second shot went into a greenside bunker.

“The (driving) range wasn’t open this morning. So, a 4-iron first shot is kind of hard to manage,” he said.

“It was the first hole of the day. We had 17 more holes. I was looking forward to getting it back. I was able to compose myself.”

Dumdumaya had the shot of the day, holing out his approach for an eagle-2 on the very next hole, the par-4, 344-yard eighth hole. He hit a 50-degree wedge from 103 yards, with the shot finding the cup.

“Made up for the bogey with the hole-out on the next hole. It kind of switched up my mindset,” he said.

He got on a roll later in the round, with birdies on the par-3, 193-yard second hole, when he holed out his second shot, a bump and run from the right-side greenside rough with a 56-degree wedge; the par-4, 378-yard fourth hole, with a tap-in putt; the par-5, 536-yard fifth hole, with a two-putt from 20 feet; and the par-4, 431-yard sixth hole, when his approach shot from 155 yards with an 8-iron landed just six inches from the hole.

“It was a nice stretch of holes to end the round,” said Dumdumaya, who plays out of Rancho Solano Golf Course in Fairfield. “I hit a good amount of fairways. I had some driver problems during the middle of the round, but was saving all the pars, so my up and down percentage was pretty high.”

Dumdumaya has familiarity with Silverado’s North Course, having it played it a number of times over the years.

“I just felt comfortable with attacking the pins and knowing where not to miss and where to miss. Pretty happy with the round today,” he said.

Taking second place, with an even-par 72, was Adam Rohizam of Stevenson. In third place was Curtis DaSilva of Stevenson with a 1-over 73.

Barry Liu of Branson-Ross won the long drive at 305 yards.

Dumdumaya has had an outstanding junior career.

Last year, he won the boys’ 14-15 age division at the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals in Augusta, Georgia. The national finals were televised by Golf Channel. Dumdumaya got to the finals by advancing through local, sub-regional and regional qualifiers.

He played in the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, in Bandon Ore. He tied for 35th in stroke play qualifying and lost in the Round of 64 of match play in the U.S. Golf Association event.

He also won the California State Fair Amateur, shooting 70-65-68 – 203 at the Alister MacKenzie Course at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento.

He was the Junior Tour of Northern California Boys Player of the Year for the 2020-21 tournament season.

He had a super sophomore season for De La Salle last year.

He tied for second at the Northern California Golf Association/CIF Regional Championship with a 6-under 66 at Berkeley Country Club. De La Salle won the team title.

He finished in a tie for sixth with a 1-under 70 at the CIF Boys’ State Championship at San Gabriel Country Club. De La Salle was the team champion.

“I’m trying to keep the good golf coming,” said Dumdumaya.

The top-3 teams were honored at the awards ceremony.

Following Stevenson was De La Salle in second place with a 296-team score and Campolindo-Moraga in third place with a 306-team score.

Stevenson got solid scoring, with Luke Brandler also shooting a 74 and Steven Lai a 76.

Stevenson coach Justin Bates said winning at Silverado is the team’s “highlight” over the last two years.

“We’ve been obviously kind of in De La Salle’s shadow, and they are an amazing team,” said Bates. “And even though they probably didn’t play their best today, we’ll take anything that we can. This is a great opportunity for our boys to build some confidence for the second half of the season.

“This is an amazing tournament. We circle this every year, because it’s amazingly well run. We love playing here at Silverado. Everyone associated with the resort has been super helpful. And this is by far one of the best run tournaments that we come across all season.”

It’s also one of the most challenging and toughest courses teams will play all season.

“I think our strategy is play defensively, especially at a challenging course. Don’t be afraid to take a bogey. But try to avoid the big mistakes. Let the good shots come to you. Don’t try to force anything. And I’m really pleased with the numbers that we put up all consistently in the low 70s,” said Bates. “That’s a testament to the experience that these boys have. We knew that it was going to be tough conditions out here.”

Also in the field was:

St. Francis-Mountain View, 312; Granite Bay, 317; Palma-Salinas, 318; Marin Catholic-Kentfield, 322; Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa, 327; Branson, 328; Redwood-Larkspur, 328; Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep-San Francisco, 342; Granada-Livermore, 344; Terra Linda-San Rafael, 344; Northgate-Walnut Creek, 359; Justin-Siena, 363; Marin Academy, 373; College Park-Pleasant Hill, 379; Las Lomas-Walnut Creek, 379; Vintage, 399; and Benicia, 434;

Playing for Justin-Siena was Jack Keller, 84; Charlie Keller, 86; Andrew Crist, 89; Logan Khoury, 104; Bruno Freschi, 106.

Playing for Vintage was Tom Walder, 90; Carson Teagarden, 100; Alec Rutherford, 102; Cole Bailey, 107; James Stuart, 108.

Assisting Graziani at the “Champ” High School Golf Classic was Justin-Siena junior varsity coach Dan Stilwell, along with student and parent volunteers.