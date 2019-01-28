Chardonnay Golf Club will be a local qualifying site in July for the 2020 Drive, Chip and Putt, a free youth golf development initiative that was founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, U.S. Golf Association and the PGA of America.
The qualifier at Chardonnay is scheduled for July 18. Entries close on July 13.
Online registration for qualifying opens on March 5 at drivechipandputt.com.
Drive, Chip and Putt, open to boys and girls ages 7-15, is a free youth golf development initiative aiming to help younger generations begin their lifelong connection with golf by providing a fun, interactive platform for participants of all skill levels, according to www.drivechipandputt.com.
Local qualifying will be held at 313 sites around the country, starting on May 4 and continuing through May, June, July and August.
The top placers advance to sub-regional and regional qualifiers later in the year.
Participants play in separate divisions in four age categories.
Other local qualifiers in Northern California are scheduled for:
* Poppy Hills Golf Course, Pebble Beach, June 6.
* First Tee of the TriValley at the Pleasanton Golf Center, June 17.
* Butte Creek Country Club, Chico, June 20.
* El Macero Country Club, El Macero, July 2.
* Marin Country Club, Novato, July 9.
* Shoreline Golf Links, Mountain View, July 16.
Eighty juniors — 40 boys and 40 girls — receive an invitation to the National Finals, to be held Sunday, April 5, at Augusta National Golf Club prior to the 2020 Masters.
Chardonnay Golf Club is an 18-hole semi-private golf facility.
It has hosted U.S. Open local qualifiers, PGA Tour qualifying events, and U.S. Amateur qualifying in past years. The Northern California Open, a pro tournament, and the Stocker Cup, a prestigious amateur event, have both been played at Chardonnay.
For more information, go to drivechipandputt.com.
Miller to retire from NBC Sports
Johnny Miller will retire from NBC Sports as the network’s lead golf analyst early next month. Miller, one of the owners of Silverado Resort and Spa and the tournament host of the PGA Tour’s Safeway Open, announced his retirement last year. He has been with NBC Sports since 1990.
Miller will work the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. His last broadcast from the 18th tower with NBC will be on Feb. 2, the third round.
Miller is a 25-time champion on the PGA Tour, with major victories at the 1973 U.S. Open and the 1976 Open Championship. He is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Paul Azinger, who has 12 PGA Tour wins, including the 1993 PGA Championship, will take over as lead golf analyst in 2019. Azinger was captain of the United States’ winning 2008 Ryder Cup team.
Miller is a big part of Silverado’s history in golf.
He played one of his first tournaments on the PGA Tour at Silverado in 1969 and won Kaiser International Open titles here in 1974 and 1975.
Miller was the PGA Tour Player of the Year in 1974 when he captured eight titles. He won four more times in 1975.
GWAA award for Miller
The Golf Writers Association of America has named Johnny Miller the winner of the 2018 William D. Richardson Award, it was announced on www.pgatour.com.
The award is given to a person who has made an outstanding contribution to golf.
“It’s an honor to be chosen as a recipient of the William D. Richardson Award and to have my name alongside such respected figures who have contributed so much to golf,” Miller said in a story at www.pgatour.com. “I’m very appreciative of the Golf Writers Association of America for this distinction, and for their support throughout my career as both a player and a broadcaster.”
NCGA event at Napa Golf Course
Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park will host the Napa City Amateur and Senior Championship, Nov. 2-3.
Both are Northern California Golf Association events.
Moriarty named President of NorCal Section of PGA
Demetria “Dede” Moriarty, a PGA golf professional, has been elected to serve as president of the Northern California Section of the PGA, it was announced on Jan. 23.
Moriarty is a teaching professional at Presidio Golf Course in San Francisco.
“We are extremely honored to have Dede Moriarty as president of our association,” Len Dumas, NCPGA Executive Director/ Chief Operating Officer, said in a press release. “Her natural ability to lead coupled with her consensus-building style serves our organization well.”