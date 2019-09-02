Both Chattanooga FC and Napa Valley 1839 FC came into Sunday night’s National Premier Soccer League Members Cup clash looking for their first win, but unfortunately for the local side it was the visitors from Tennessee that came away with a convincing 6-0 win at Dodd Stadium.
Napa Valley is now 0-3 in Cup play and has yet to score a goal while giving up 12.
“They came out hungry and jumped on our first mistake in transition,” said 1839 FC coach Rogelio Ochoa after the match, “and they kept up that tempo the rest of the game. It was a rough one."
Chattanooga’s first goal came while the crowd was still finding its seats. Just 28 seconds into the match, burly forward Max Wilschrey found the back of the Napa net. While the Napa defense tightened after the early goal, Chattanooga found the net again in in the closing minutes of the first half when Cameron Woodfin jabbed in a loose ball in front of the 1839 FC goal to make it 2-0 at halftime.
The second half was all Chattanooga as it tacked on four more goals to make the final score of 6-0. In the 55th minute, it was Wilschrey with his second goal, this time beating 1839 FC goalie Alonso Lara on the left side.
In the 69th minute, Napa forward Diego Lopez nearly put 1839 FC on the board when he sent a right foot blast whistling just over the bar. But just a minute later, Chattanooga substitute Joao Costa beat Lara on the left side to make it 4-0.
After a long shot by Napa’s Marco Reyes that Chattanooga goalie Phillip D’Amico had to tip over the crossbar, the visitor’s Alan Webb scored his team’s fifth goal on a breakaway in the 83rd minute that gave Lara no chance.
Chattanooga closed out the scoring in injury time when Costa knocked in his second goal at point blank range just before the final whistle.
Despite the final score, Ochoa said he saw more positives from this game than 1839’s previous Cup loss.
“Definitely, there were players that stood out today," Ochoa said. "Ivan Sakou, our striker up top, made the defense work hard. Jose Mendoza did a great job on defense, I don’t think they took him on once. Diego Lopez came in for the second half and did a good job as well, it’s definitely nice to have him back."
Unfortunately for a team that’s in last place and looking for a win any way they can get one, Napa Valley 1839 FC travels across the country to take on the first place New York Cosmos B side.
“They’re an historic club,” said Ochoa. “All we can do is work hard this week and hope for a better result. We still have a lot to improve on.”
The game will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Sept. 7, at the Mitchel Athletic Complex on the campus of Long Island’s Hoftstra University.