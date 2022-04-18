Cheer and Dance: Suh ascends from Napa Spiritleaders to NFL

Katie Suh is the first of what could be four Napa High School Spiritleader alumni to make an NFL cheer/dance team this year, recently making the cut for the New England Patriots squad.

“Katie always wanted to join an NFL cheer/dance team and, through her unwavering perseverance, positive attitude and incredible work ethic, she accomplished that goal,” said NHS Spiritleaders Head Coach Hollie Johnson. “I knew she could do it. I went back to giving her the same quote before her auditions that I always gave my team before hitting the competition floor: “See it, believe it, achieve it,” and she did just that.”

Suh graduated from Napa High in 2015 as a three-time national champion in pom, international pom and grand champions. She went in to earn a degree in dance from the University of Oregon, where she was a member of the college dance team.

She served as an assistant coach for the Adrienne C. Nelson High School Hawks dance team in Portland, Ore., before moving to Boston to audition for the Patriots.

The Patriots received hundreds of submissions and the auditions lasted two months. They included two video rounds, one in-person finals and a two-week boot camp, before the results were finally revealed.

“I would not be where I am today without the NHS dance department. I learned the importance of hard work and dedication,” Suh said. “I built life-long friendships from being a part of the NHS Spiritleaders and I am so grateful for the support from my former teammates and coaches.”

Suh stayed in touch throughout the process with Johnson, who had plenty of experience with it.

“We’ve had a ton of alumni Spiritleaders make NFL and NBA teams, and it should be four this year — maybe more,” Schmidt said on April 11. “The other three have to try out again, and two more are trying out for the Warriors’ NBA teams in a couple of weeks.”