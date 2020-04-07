Club Volleyball: Evolve teams claim tournaments

Evolve Volleyball’s club season came to a quick halt three weeks ago when its season was canceled because of coronavirus concerns, but not before all four teams won at tournaments.
The club caters to more than 200 athletes from the Napa area, providing year-round programs with different levels of intensity and trainings. Napa Parks and Recreation hosts its Prep Program for beginners. The Prime, Premier and Select travel teams are for the more advanced players, and Sand Volleyball for those who want to increase their abilities in a new challenging way.
Napa Hall of Fame accepting nominations through April 30
The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting nominations for its 2020 class.
Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.
To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago (2005 or earlier), participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.
To be eligible in the special category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department of Napa High, contributed in some substantial way to the improvement of Napa High athletic programs, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
The inductees will be honored just before the Napa High varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 16, and with a dinner at Embassy Suites on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Nominations are open through April 30. There is a $20 fee for each nomination. To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or csstein@pacbell.net.
Visit napahighhof.org for more information.
St. Helena Hall of Fame taking nominations through May 1
Nominations are being accepted for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020. The deadline for nominations is May 1.
Individuals can be nominated in three categories: athlete, coach and distinguished service.
To be eligible as an athlete, they must have graduated from SHHS at least 10 years ago (2010 or earlier) and have participated in at least one sport.
To be eligible as a coach, they must have coached at least one team at SHHS and been employed or contributed services as a coach for at least five years.
To be eligible in the distinguished service category, they must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition or contributed in some substantial way to the SHHS athletic department.
Additionally, all nominees must have lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
For a nomination application, or for more information about the Hall of Fame or nomination process, contact SHHS athletic director Tom Hoppe at thoppe@sthelenaunified.org or 707-967-2757.
Vintage accepting Hall of Fame nominations through May 8
The Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the 2020 class.
The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, May 8.
Individuals may be nominated in one of the three following categories: athlete, coach, or special/other.
To be eligible for induction as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Vintage High at least 15 years ago (class of 2005 or before), participated in at least one interscholastic sport at a varsity level while a student at Vintage High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible for induction as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic team at Vintage High, been employed by or contributed services to Vintage High for at least five years and no longer be a coach at VHS, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible for induction in the special/other category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department at Vintage High, contributed in some substantial and significant way to the improvement of the Vintage High athletic program, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
The cost per nomination is $25. Checks are payable to Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation.
Nominations are to be mailed to Vintage High School, 1375 Trower Ave., Napa, CA 94558, Attention: Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame.
For more information, contact Cam Neal, president of the Hall of Fame committee, via email at cneal@nvusd.org.
