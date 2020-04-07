Club Volleyball: Evolve teams claim tournaments

To be eligible in the distinguished service category, they must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition or contributed in some substantial way to the SHHS athletic department.

Additionally, all nominees must have lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

For a nomination application, or for more information about the Hall of Fame or nomination process, contact SHHS athletic director Tom Hoppe at thoppe@sthelenaunified.org or 707-967-2757.

Vintage accepting Hall of Fame nominations through May 8

The Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the 2020 class.

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, May 8.

Individuals may be nominated in one of the three following categories: athlete, coach, or special/other.

To be eligible for induction as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Vintage High at least 15 years ago (class of 2005 or before), participated in at least one interscholastic sport at a varsity level while a student at Vintage High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.