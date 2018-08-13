SONOMA – Cameron Beaubier showed Sunday that he really is unbeatable at Sonoma Raceway.
The Monster Energy/Yamalube/Yamaha Factory Racing rider swept to his second Motul Superbike win of the Cycle Gear Championship of Sonoma, running his win streak in Northern California’s wine country to four in a row.
Since MotoAmerica brought AMA Superbike racing back to Sonoma Raceway last year, Beaubier is unbeaten, going a perfect four-for-four with another runaway victory.
Beaubier’s two wins here, combined with his two wins at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca last month, also make him undefeated in California (at the two tracks he calls his home tracks) for the 2018 season.
Sunday’s win was the seventh of the year for Beaubier and the 31st of his AMA Superbike career. The Roseville, Calif., resident won Saturday’s race by 7.2 seconds after breaking the track record en route to pole position during Superpole.
Sunday, he won by 6.5 seconds after leading by 1.1 seconds after one lap, 4.3 seconds after three laps and 6.4 seconds after five laps. The lead geow to over 10 seconds before the two-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion slowed his pace.
Yoshimura Suzuki’s Toni Elias and Attack Performance/Herrin Compound’s Josh Herrin again fought to see who was second best to Beaubier. On Sunday, it was Elias. The Spaniard turned the tables on Herrin after the Georgian beat him for the spot on Saturday. Herrin fought to the end, running off in the chicane with just a few laps to go.
Herrin fought hard to the end, running off in the chicane with just a few laps to go.
Garrett Gerloff again finished fourth on the second factory Yamaha. The Texan was in the mix for second early on but eventually finished some four seconds behind the Elias/Herrin battle. He, in turn, was 2.7 seconds ahead of Yamalube/Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz, the South African, who barely beat M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Jake Lewis for fifth place.
For the second successive day, Jayson Uribe put the Genuine Broaster Chicken Honda in the top 10 with his 10th-place finish.
With seven of 10 rounds complete in the 2018 MotoAmerica Motul Superbike Championship, Beaubier leads Elias by 63 points, 298-235.
Supersport – Life’s a Beach again
In Sunday’s Supersport race, Monster Energy/Y.E.S./Graves/Yamaha rider JD Beach used a perfect jump off the line to immediately shoot into a lead he carried all 19 laps and past the checkered flag. It was the ninth race win of the year for Beach, and the most victories in a single season for the Kentucky native, who now holds a 100-point advantage.
M4 ECSTAR Suzuki rider Valentin Debise finished second on Sunday, just as he did on Saturday, and Rickdiculous Racing/Yamaha’s Hayden Gillim also repeated his result from Saturday with another third-place finish on Sunday.
Liqui Moly Junior Cup – Ventura/Yamaha’s first
Local rider Cory Ventura, who races for MP13 Racing/Yamaha, showcased the skills he worked on at the recent Yamaha VR46 Master Camp that he attended, as he won Sunday’s Liqui Moly Junior Cup race for his first victory of the season and the first win of the year for the Yamaha YZF-R3. Second place went to KTM Orange Brigade/JP43 Training rider Alex Dumas, the current points leader who came back on Sunday from crashing out of Saturday’s race. Yates Racing’s Ashton Yates raced his Kawasaki Ninja 400 to third place, completing a balanced podium with three different makes of motorcycles in the top three.
Stock 1000 – Finally It’s Lee
Local riders winning was a common theme of the Cycle Gear Championship of Sonoma as Andrew Lee joined Cameron Beaubier and Cory Ventura in notching victories at their home track. Lee’s win came in the weekend-concluding Stock 1000 race aboard his RiderzLaw Racing Kawasaki. The Clovis, Calif., rider, fresh off his podium finish in the Suzuka 8-Hours endurance race, took the checkers by more than 11 seconds over Team Lewin Estates’ Chad Lewin aboard a Yamaha.