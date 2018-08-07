Brandon Bracy, a former American Canyon High assistant boys basketball coach who also started the American Canyon-based Nor-Cal Power AAU program, will be an assistant for both the Napa Valley College men and Vallejo High varsity boys this winter.
Bracy joined longtime NVC head coach Steve Ball’s staff at NVC despite having played for the Storm’s closest Bay Valley Conference opponent, Solano Community College.
“This was a tough decision due to the fact that I was approached by other colleges such as my alma mater, Solano College, and Coach Miguel Johnson with Contra Costa College,” Bracy said. “I am thankful for those two programs reaching out to me and believing in my abilities. But I didn't feel I was ready to coach at the time, with me pursuing my master's degree. Now that I have my master's under my belt, I feel that I am ready to jump into the college coaching world due to the qualifications that it takes to coach at that level.
“Coaching with Coach Ball and Coach Carson (Carattini, NVC's returning assistant) is the best fit in my opinion right now and I am excited to have the opportunity to assist the program and help wherever is needed, while also learning from the staff. Despite the many moves I have made with my coaching career In the past four years, I could never forget about where I started as a coach. I want to thank everyone who has played a part in me reaching this point, and helping my overall growth as a coach.”
Bracy returned to the Bay Area after his playing career ended in 2014 and helped coach his brother, Malcolm, then a sophomore standout at Bethel.
“My passion for playing the game had gone away, but I still loved the game enough to want to help somebody else reach their goals with basketball,” Bracy said. “I had a group that I knew would train and play for me, but I never knew that working with them would lead to a possible career path as a coach and trainer.”
That summer, Bracy assembled an AAU team that included his brother and his Bethel peers as well as players from his own alma mater, Vallejo High, to form Nor-Cal Power, an AAU program based in American Canyon.
“The success I had with them, plus the development of the players from Bethel, led to the start of Team Rampage and also led to Coach Dwayne Jones offering me an opportunity to join his staff at Bethel as a varsity assistant,” Bracy said. “I am forever thankful of Coach Jones for taking a chance on a young 22-year-old at the time to help lead a group of young men through the game of basketball. He let me coach the group during the summer and take them through the grind of the offseason.”
In 2015, he joined American Canyon's staff before returning to the Vallejo High program in 2016 as the Redhawks’ freshman head coach.
“Coaching at Vallejo High School was somewhere that I always wanted to be,” he said. “I grew up watching DeMarcus Nelson in middle school, and remembering the glory days of Vallejo High School being one of the best teams on the West Coast made me want to be a part of it. Coaching at Vallejo the past two seasons has been a priceless feeling. To have the opportunity to help these young student-athletes on and off the court, while also understanding what they are going through, is what brings this great feeling to coaching at Vallejo.
“Coaching freshmen has been a humbling experience and has helped me as a coach tremendously. I have had the challenge of developing these players during a short span of time despite some players having no organized basketball experience.”
The Vallejo freshmen went undefeated in the Solano County Athletic Conference.
“More importantly,” Bracy said, “three players were pulled up to junior varsity at the end of the season, with one of them possibly going straight up to varsity. I am proud of the work that I have done at the freshman level and with Vallejo High School, and I plan on continuing to assist Coach (Duke) Brown and Coach (Andrew) Johansen as we look to continue to build the program.”