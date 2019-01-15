OAKLAND — The Coliseum Authority will meet Friday to get an update on the possibility of whether the Raiders could stay in Oakland another year.
Authority executive director Scott McKibben said he will update the board in closed session on where things stand between the Raiders and the Coliseum following a lawsuit filed by the city of Oakland against the team and the NFL last month. No Raiders officials will be present.
The Raiders had pulled their $7.5 million lease offer for 2019 off the table following the lawsuit, but owner Mark Davis later said all options remain for where the team will play its final season before moving into a new $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas in 2020.
McKibben said he has been in touch with Raiders president Marc Badain and told him the board is willing to meet after the team has done its due diligence into other sites.
The Bay Area News Group reported that the team will meet with the authority, but McKibben said nothing has been scheduled yet.
The Raiders have had talks with the San Francisco Giants about sharing their ballpark, could share Levi's Stadium with the 49ers or try to find a stadium in another market.
Meanwhile, the Raiders have broken ground on their future corporate headquarters and practice facility near Las Vegas.
The team held a ceremony Monday to mark the start of construction of their complex in Henderson.
The Raiders have promised the venue will create an estimated 250 full-time jobs not counting players. The team will spend about $75 million to build the facilities.
Badain said the complex will be the place where the "organization will become ingrained within the local community."
The team plans to start the 2020 season at a 65,000-seat stadium being built partially with taxpayers' money near the Las Vegas Strip.
A Raiders-branded license plate was released Monday. It costs $62, with almost half going to the team's charitable arm.