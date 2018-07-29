Jordan Greenlee, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end from Napa who played two years of community college football, signed a national letter-of-intent on Friday with Northwestern State University of Natchitoches, Louisiana.
Greenlee, a 2016 Vintage High School graduate, will receive an athletic scholarship to play for Northwestern State, a member of the Southland Conference. The Demons open their 2018 season on Aug. 30 with a nonconference game against Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.
Greenlee played his freshman season at Contra Costa College-San Pablo. He played last year at Santa Rosa Junior College.
“I’m not redshirting. I’m coming in to play,” Greenlee, 20, said in a telephone interview.
Greenlee leaves on Monday for Northwestern State. There is a team meeting on Tuesday, with a conditioning test and practices starting on Wednesday.
The Southland Conference is a member of the Division I Football Championship Subdivision.
After facing Grambling on Sept. 8 in a nonconference game, Northwestern State will play Southland Conference games against Lamar, Southeastern Louisiana, Nicholls State, Sam Houston State, Central Arkansas, Houston Baptist, Abilene Christian, McNeese, and Stephen F. Austin.
Greenlee recently visited Northwestern State. He plans to major in sociology.
“The biggest thing that sold me on the school was pretty much just all the love and acceptance that the coaches were really showing to me when I came on my visit – just how they showed me the school and the opportunity that I have,” said Greenlee.
“It’s a really good opportunity for me to come in and play immediately.”
Greenlee had eight total tackles (four solo, four assists) for Contra Costa. He had one sack for 12 yards.
He had 14 total tackles (nine solo, five assists) for Santa Rosa. He had one sack.
“I’d say my strongest aspect on the field is definitely my pass rushing,” he said. “That’s something I’ve really improved on over the past year. I’ve learned a lot from Martin Tevaseu, the defensive line coach at Santa Rosa in the past year, with picking up extra moves. It’s added a lot to my game and is really going to benefit me in the future.”
Greenlee started five games and was in the rotation on the defensive line at Contra Costa. He made two starts and was in the rotation for Santa Rosa.
Greenlee becomes the 26th player off Santa Rosa’s 2017 team to sign and receive a scholarship, according to Bear Cubs head coach Lenny Wagner.
“We are very proud and excited for Jordan and this opportunity,” said Wagner.
Greenlee said he has been working on his strength, conditioning and speed over the last six months. He also recently completed summer school at Santa Rosa.
“I feel as if this the best shape I’ve ever been in,” he said.
Greenlee played strong-side defensive end for Vintage High.
When he was at Vintage, he turned down preferred walk-on opportunities to Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, San Diego State, UCLA and Wyoming, and scholarship offers to Western Oregon and Wayne State College in Nebraska.
Greenlee was named second-team defense on the All-Monticello Empire League team in 2015 for Vintage. He was also a finalist for Lineman of the Year on the All-Napa County team.
Greenlee had 31 total tackles (22 solo stops, nine assisted stops) his senior season at Vintage. He had four tackles for loss of yardage, two sacks, three quarterback hurries, and three passes defensed.
“I am extremely proud of Jordan and the full-ride scholarship he earned to Northwestern State,” Greenlee’s former high school coach, Kyle Hofmann, said. “In his two years at Vintage, he worked extremely hard as a student athlete in the classroom academically and for Vintage on the football field and basketball court.
“Through his continued hard work the past two years, he earned this great … opportunity. The coaches at Northwestern State fully expect Jordan to come in and immediately contribute on the defensive line.
“Jordan definitely has the tools to develop into an elite pass rusher. I’m looking forward to seeing Jordan continue to succeed.”
Northwestern State (4-7 overall, 4-5 Southland Conference) tied for sixth place in the conference last year.