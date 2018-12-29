The Napa Valley College men's basketball team dropped its first Bay Valley Conference home game of the season Friday night, 80-57, to College of Marin and a few familiar faces.
With former Vintage High player and head coach Scott Thom in his second year at the Mariners’ helm, and reigning Napa County Player of the Year Malik Ghiden on their roster, Marin (6-7, 2-0 BVC) won its third straight and also snapped a two-year, three-game skid against the Storm (3-11, 1-1 BVC).
Although they trailed by a slim 38-37 margin at halftime, the Storm saw their own three-game win streak snapped as they were outscored 42-20 the rest of the way. Eric Mieri led the Mariners with 19 points and Ghiden, a former American Canyon High stud, scored 14.
Napa Valley point guard Braxton Adderly did his best to counter Mieri and Ghiden's performances with 12 points, three assists and two rebounds of his own. But some easy transition buckets helped the visitors gain momentum and run away with the game.
“We were up seven or eight points there midway through the first half and we let it slip a little bit and turned the ball over too much against their 1-2-2 zone,” Napa College head coach Steve Ball said. “They did a great job defensively, but we gave them a lot of opportunities.”
The Storm were up 12-5 just over five minutes into the first half, when Marin began mixing in a flustering full-court zone press that flipped the game on its head.
“They went to that press because we were doing a great job in the halfcourt offensively,” Ball said. “They went to the press and we kind of threw indecisive passes and weren’t very assertive in what we were doing. On the backside, that turned into layups and free throws for them.”
Leading just 46-44 with 14:54 to play in the second half, Marin went on a 14-0, five-minute run to seize a commanding 60-44 lead that would swell to a 23-point advantage.
“In the future, we need to come together as a team and communicate more defensively,” Adderly said. “Offensively, you can’t control everything. Defense converts to offensive points, and we were actually letting our shots dictate how we defend.”
Besides Adderly’s strong showing, the Storm saw solid performances from former Napa High ballers Tomas Gomez-Espana (nine points, two assists, two rebounds) and Saleem Ali-Musa (six points, five rebounds), along with big man Tylor Gerrard (10 points, four rebounds), Terrance Coates (seven points, six rebounds, one assist) and Oscar Frank (six points, two boards, one assist).
Meanwhile, the Mariners saw 11 of their 12 active players score at least two points, and seven score at least five – including St. Helena High product Ethan Battistini, who had five – as their balanced attacked buoyed the strong efforts of Mieri and Ghiden.
“We got fortunate,” Thom humbly said of the Mariners’ performance. “You know, any time you come up here you’re going to be in for a game. The last couple times we came down here we got smacked. I know we’ll have a battle when they come to our place.”
The Storm swept Marin last year, 60-54 and 92-67, but they’ll need to bounce back in the Jan. 30 rematch in Kentfield to simply split the series this time around.
As Napa Valley aims to get things back on track, its eyes will be fixed on the 3-point marksmanship of Alameda when it visits the Cougars on Wednesday. Alameda (4-8) opened BVC play Saturday night at Mendocino.
“They are second in the state in 3-point makes and first in 3-point attempts,” Ball said. “We need to make sure that we’re not just chasing long shots underneath when they’re coming out to 15 or 17 feet. We need to contest the 3-point line and box out if we want to get another win.”