The Pacific Union College men’s basketball team won its California Pacific Conference opener on Saturday, defeating UC Merced, 59-57, at Pacific Auditorium in Angwin.
Marc Williams led the Pioneers (4-3 overall, 1-0 CalPac) with 12 points and four assists.
The win was the third in four games for Pacific Union, which led 29-25 at halftime.
Albert Waters III had 11 points and three rebounds, Dreymon Jones had nine points and two rebounds, Ben Jazuk had eight points and 11 rebounds, Mark Thomas had eight points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Corey Fitzgerald had six points, two steals and five rebounds.
In addition, Wayne Englestad had three points and two rebounds. Tim Ford had two points and four rebounds.
Pacific Union continues its season at the William Jessup Holiday Tip-Off in Rocklin. The Pioneers face Westcliff University on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. and will play William Jessup University on Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.
Loss for PUC women
The Pacific Union College women’s basketball team lost its California Pacific Conference opener on Saturday, falling to UC Merced, 78-42, at Pacific Auditorium in Angwin.
The Pioneers (1-11 overall, 0-1 CalPac) were led by Marielle Tuazon (12 points, three rebounds, two assists), Faith Williams (nine points, seven rebounds), Molly Hargon (nine points, three steals, five rebounds), Huei Anh Spencer (four points, six rebounds), Elissa Root (five points, two assists, three rebounds), Bailey Hunter (three points), and Regan Andel (four rebounds).
Pacific Union continues its season on Dec. 29 against Cal Miramar University at 6 p.m. and will then meet Yellowstone Christian College on Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. Both games are in Redding.
All-America honors for Van Windens
The Van Winden sisters, Torrey and Adlee, received American Volleyball Coaches Association Honorable Mention All-America honors last week for Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo.
Torrey is a junior opposite hitter. Adlee is a senior outside hitter.
They are Vintage High School graduates and were also named to the Pacific North AVCA All-Region Team.
Torrey, the Big West Conference Player of the Year, averaged 5.07 kills and 2.80 digs per set.
Adlee averaged 2.92 kills and 2.49 digs per set.
Cal Poly (25-3 overall) won the Big West title for the second year in a row.