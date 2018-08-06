Coaches often become volunteer varsity assistants or junior varsity coaches in hopes of one day taking the varsity helm of their programs.
Robert Stamps never wanted that when he assisted Justin-Siena volleyball varsity head coach Chelsea Reilley, who is his wife. He was already a head coach anyway, and program director of the Sonoma State University women’s club volleyball program.
“I initially was supposed to make it out when I could,” he said of Justin-Siena. “But I ended up attending nearly every practice and game due to the positive environment at the school, and the support from the players and (Director of Athletics) George Nessman in the athletic department.”
He wanted to have more impact as a coach locally, though.
“After commuting to Sonoma State the last couple of years, I wanted to get more involved in the Napa volleyball community and with the greater Napa community in general,” he said.
Napa Valley College had just the position for him, Director of Volleyball, when co-coaches Kristen Iordanova and Danko Iordanov stepped down after two seasons to take over at Westcliff University in Irvine.
His head coach will be Rachel Hadley, who was Justin-Siena’s JV head coach last fall. She was also a key player on Stamps’ Sonoma State club team when it won the Division II title in April at the National Collegiate Volleyball Federation Championships in St. Louis.
In four years, the Sonoma State club staff – which includes Reilley and her sister, Justin-Siena assistant coach Kate Reilley – has transformed a losing, one-team program into a program with two teams and perennial national title aspirations. The 2017-18 squad finished 24-11, after finishing third in the country in 2014-15 and 2016-17 and fifth in 2015-16. The club was ranked nationally in 2015 for the first time in its history.
Hadley hails from foothills powerhouse
Hadley, a 2013 graduate of Nevada Union High School, played two of her three varsity seasons at the Grass Valley school under the great Bob Rogers.
With assistant Larry Peterson, Rogers guided the Miners to 33 straight CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoff wins, the 30th and 33rd victories coming against Napa High in the 2008 final and a 2009 semifinal.
Hadley was named team captain three years at Nevada Union and received All-Sierra Foothill League recognition and team Most Valuable Player honors during her senior year. She committed to play on scholarship at Cal State San Marcos late in her sophomore year while playing for the Synergy Force Volleyball club under Justin-Siena and Napa Valley College alum Alynn Wright. Hadley enjoyed two “successful and rewarding” years at CSUSM, helping the Cougars win a pair of California Collegiate Athletic Association crowns.
After her second year San Marcos, Hadley shifted her focus to academics and transferred to Sonoma State and earned a bachelor’s degree in Earth Science with an emphasis in geology and a minor in paleontology.
She thought her volleyball career was over. But shortly after she transferred to Sonoma State, she was working out on the second-level indoor track when a volleyball flew up from below.
“I looked down onto the court and saw a volleyball open gym under way. I went downstairs, asked if I could try out, and the rest is history,” she recalled. “I found out about college club volleyball, and found the competition level to be highly competitive.”
Hadley captained the Sonoma State club team all three years she played for it. She earned a handful of first team all-tournament honors, three first-team all-league honors, three all-state honors, and three first-team All-American nods. After her first two teams placed third and fifth in the country, she was named National MVP after this spring’s title run.
Hadley has coached camps and clinics at high schools and volleyball clubs since she was in high school. This spring, she coached a team of 14-year-olds at Absolute Volleyball Club in San Rafael to the highest finish in club history at that age level. She went on to coach at the Absolute summer volleyball camps, and led this summer’s Justin-Siena volleyball camp.
“Some of the most rewarding aspects of coaching are the relationships you help forge for the athletes and the life skills they learn from being dedicated teammates, working towards a common goal,” Hadley said. “At NVC, we were given the perfect opportunity to impact not only the athletes’ futures in volleyball, but also their futures far beyond that.”
While a lack of female athletes forced NVC to cancel its 2018 softball season and the 2015-16 and 2016-17 women’s basketball campaigns, the volleyball program has been rolling along. The Storm finished fifth out of nine Bay Valley Conference teams last fall, but took second each of the previous two seasons.
“There is a lot of potential and room for growth at the college, especially with so much support from the athletic department and in particular from Jerry Dunlap and Lauren Lee,” Stamps said. “One of our main goals is to expand the athletics culture at NVC. We think the best way to do this is to reach out to the community for greater involvement and to the student body. We want a supportive atmosphere between athletic programs and to continue to instill a sense of pride in what it means to be a student-athlete at NVC.”
Chelsea Reilley, like her husband at Justin-Siena, will serve as a volunteer assistant coach at NVC when time permits as she coached the Braves. Kate Reilley and strength and conditioning coach Tony Howell will be Hadley’s assistants.
Stamps has impressive resume
Before coaching at Sonoma State, Stamps served as program director and head coach of the women’s club team at San Jose State University and saw similar success there. Two of his squads placed fifth and ninth in Division I at the national championships. At one point, the program was ranked No. 1 in the country. In 2010, Stamps was named both Northern California Coach of the Year and National Women’s Coach of the Year. Also at San Jose State, he started a JV team and created an annual national ranking tournament that still runs today.
Prior to coaching women’s college club volleyball, Stamps coached the men’s club volleyball team at Santa Clara for three seasons. The team finished fifth nationally in Division I two of those years.
Stamps attended high school at Bellarmine Prep in San Jose, helping the Bells’ boys volleyball program win two CIF Central Coast Section titles. He was recruited to play for UC Santa Barbara, but elected to attend Cal Poly. He played men’s club volleyball for the Mustangs, who have one of the top men’s club programs in the country, for three years before graduating early. He then played for the Santa Clara University men’s team for three years as a law student. The team placed third, ninth and fifth at the national championships, and Stamps earned All-American honors after one of those seasons.
He then started coaching at Bay to Bay Volleyball Club in San Jose, a premier youth boys’ volleyball club created to serve the South Bay community. At the same time, he served as an assistant coach at Bellarmine Prep for two seasons and helped guide the Bells to a CIF Central Coast Section title each year.
Stamps took up an offer to serve as the Women’s Commissioner of the Northern California Collegiate Volleyball League. He later formed the California Collegiate Volleyball Conference, and served as its director.
“In these roles, I have worked to extend playing opportunities to segments of the California population that traditionally have been denied playing opportunities due to their gender, ethnicity, and economic condition,” he said. “In furtherance of that goal, I have spearheaded a scholarship program, which has awarded over $10,000 to deserving student-athletes.”
Stamps has also served as compliance director for a number of years for the national governing body.
Stamps is also an attorney and works as Court Counsel for the Napa County Superior Court, a job opportunity that brought him and Chelsea Reilley to Napa from San Jose.
The two were asked about going from coaching at a private high school, where most students go directly to four-year schools, to coaching junior college student-athletes who maybe don’t have as much direction or financial backing as those at Justin-Siena.
“We approach both teams the same, despite the perceived differences,” Stamps said. “Competitive volleyball is only a short portion of each person’s life, and our goal is to have a positive influence on every student during that time. We try to put each player on a path so that ultimately they can be positive contributors to Napa and our community. We preach education, family, and health before volleyball. If those are in sync, success on the volleyball court will follow.”
Added Hadley, “Being a good coach means being supportive and helpful off the court, sometimes even more so than on. We think that holding student-athletes to a high standard instills a sense of pride in them and we hope that helps them to achieve the future they want.
“There is a reason we say ‘student’ first when talking about student-athletes. We firmly believe our athletes’ education is the most important part of their time at NVC and we look forward to helping them move on to four-year colleges whether they plan to keep playing volleyball or not.”
Among NVC’s expected returners are sophomore middle blocker Alexia Stewart, from American Canyon High, and defensive specialist/Libero Rebekah Parinas, out of North Hills Christian School in Vallejo.
The newcomers are expected to include three Vintage High alumni – setter Cassidy Schweizer, defensive specialist/Libero Sophia Green, and outside hitter Maryanna Reyes.
“We have a solid core of dedicated and talented players,” Stamps said.
Tryouts will be Aug. 15 and 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. each day. The college will host community open gyms on Aug. 7, 9, and 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. daily.