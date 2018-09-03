CALISTOGA — Colby Copeland led all 30 laps to win the sprint car feature of Sunday’s finale of the Louie Vermeil Classic at Calistoga Speedway, but only after out-running the USAC/CRA championship points leader Broady Roa, who stalked him through lapped traffic in the closing laps.
The win was a career first in the USAC/CRA series for Copeland and a second win of the season for the Roseville resident on the half-mile oval, where he won in June.
Roa, who started third, kept pace with Copeland the entire race and with five laps to go moved up to his rear bumper but never found the opening he needed to challenge for the win.
“As slow as the pace was when I got into lapped traffic, I was sure that Roa was going to get a shot at me,” said Copeland, who was elated with what he called a “huge” win.
“We were fast all weekend but the format worked for us tonight to start up front,” added Copeland, who started the feature on the front row.
“I knew I had a shot if he tripped up and he did a couple of times in turn one and two,” said Roa, “but I tripped up, too.”
Chase Johnson of Penngrove, who started fourth and claimed the third spot in the opening laps, ran with the leaders for the entire race but backed off to save fuel and settled for the final spot on the podium.
“I felt like we were stronger than where we finished but the car started to sputter over the last 10 laps, so I let the leaders get away,” said Johnson.
“I didn’t want the same result as last night,” he added, in which he ran out of fuel with a handful of laps remaining.
Roa’s finish on the podium strengthened his lead in the Southern California-based USAC/CRA series, but only after a season-long feud with his closest contender exploded in a controversy that found six-time champion Damien Gardner blacked-flagged into the pit area before a lap was scored.
USAC/CRA officials black-flagged Gardner, who won Saturday’s opening race of the Louie Vermeil Classic, for aggressive behavior after he rammed the back of Roa’s car during a yellow flag parade lap in retaliation for his claim that Roa intentionally rammed and spun him the lap before.
Race officials had to red flag the race both to save fuel and to get Gardner off the track.
“He hits me every week and gets away with it and he spun me,” Gardner contended, believing he was justified in hitting Roa in return.
After the race, Roa stood next to his car with a deep gash in the rear bumper and admitted the contact with Gardner.
When asked if the contact was intentional, he said, “I touched him, and I’ll leave it at that.”
In the companion midget race, Shane Golobic continued his weekend’s domination of the Napa Valley half-mile, claiming a clean sweep of the Louie Vermeil Classic, winning by more than a full straightaway for the second consecutive night.
“I’ve tried to win this race so many times and this has been a long time coming,” he said.
“It’s a dream come true,” added Golobic, who has come close to winning the Louie Vermeil Classic several times but has had only flat tires and mechanical problems to show for it.
“Out of the 20 midget main events there have been in the Louie Vermeil Classic, I think I’ve led at least 12 of them,” he contended.
In the early laps, Alex Schutte and Ronnie Gardner ran nose to tail in a close race of their own, but on lap four they touched on the backstretch. Both cars bounced in the air and landed on all four wheels, but the contact caused a scramble among the cars behind them.
As Schutte and Gardner regrouped and cars around them tried to avoid contact, Michael Faccinto and Ryan Bernal threaded their way through the chaos to claim the second and third spots, where they ultimately finished.
“Cars were scattered all over the place so I just picked a lane and went for it,” said Faccinto.
“I felt like I was stronger than Faccinto, but there was just no way to get around him,” said Bernal about settling for third.