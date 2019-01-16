It was raining. It was wet. It was cold.
But Corey Pereira was not complaining – not after going low with a 6-under-par 66 in the first round of the Napa Open, a mini tour event, on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa on Wednesday.
There was a lot for Periera, a resident of Cameron Park (El Dorado County) who plays on the Web.com Tour, to like about his round, despite the weather and challenging conditions.
“In terms of today, I played awesome,” said Pereira, 23. “The conditions were tough out there. My front nine, I was just playing solid. But the putts weren’t falling. The back nine made up for it. I made a lot of putts.”
Pereira, who won four events in college for the University of Washington, will take a four-shot lead into Thursday’s second round after making seven birdies to begin the three-day, 54-hole event. He had just one bogey on his card and birdied his last three holes.
“It obviously feels great to finish well like that,” he said. “I thought something under 70 was a pretty good round today. The course is really long and the greens are still fast. So it was kind of tricky. I was kind of playing one shot at a time.”
The North Course, home of the PGA Tour’s Safeway Open, was set up as a par-72, 6,793-yard layout. There are 40 players – a combination of professionals and amateurs – in the field. Round 2 on Thursday has an 11 a.m. shotgun start on the South Course. Friday’s final round moves back to the North Course.
Pereira won the ATB Financial Classic, a Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada event, last year.
He played in 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making 10 cuts, and recording four top-10 finishes last year. He completed the year No. 4 on the Order of Merit, thus earning 2019 Web.com Tour membership.
Pereira had a very good college career. He had 11 Top-5 and 20 Top-10 finishes during his career at Washington. He was named First Team All-Pac-12 during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons and was second team in 2013-14. He was a GolfWeek All-American Honorable Mention selection in 2016.
Zack Sims of Napa, Ash Patel and Evan Knight are tied for second place with 2-under 70s.
Andy Miller of Napa and Connor Blick are tied at 1-under 71.
Sims was 2-under through three holes.
“Anywhere around par in conditions like this is a really good round,” said Sims, who was named to the Division II PING All-West Regional team by the Golf Coaches Association of America last year at Holy Names University of Oakland. He was also selected First Team All-PacWest.
Miller, a four-time NCAA All-American at BYU, eagled the par-5 ninth hole when he hit a 5-wood from 240 yards on his second shot to 15 feet. He chipped in for birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
“I made a lot of putts,” said Miller, Silverado’s design director and a former PGA Tour player who is putting on the Napa Open. “What you have to do in those conditions is you have to get it up and down and make a lot of four, five footers. I only missed one putt inside of eight feet.”
Players were allowed to lift, clean and place in the fairways due to the weather and conditions. Play began at 8:30 a.m. and it did not begin raining until about 11 a.m.
“I think the most difficult part of the course was the length,” said Miller, a member of the BYU Hall of Fame. “The last few holes, there was some water on the greens, so that will play a part as well.
“We’re bumping it everywhere, so it’s playable. But it plays a long ways when it’s cold and wet.”
Mat Dunmyer, Silverado’s director of agronomy, said there was a half-inch of rain during the opening round. Staff workers cleared some of the water off the greens with squeegees.
“Everyone is playing in the same conditions right now and just trying to get through,” said Tom Sims, Silverado’s head golf professional.
The www.accuweather.com forecast for Thursday calls for a few showers, cloudy and breezy.
The tournament is open to all professionals, men and women, as well as amateurs with a U.S. Golf Association handicap index of 5 or less. Amateurs may win up to a maximum of $750, according to registration information. Amateurs will be paid in the form of a gift card to Silverado Resort and Spa.
First-place prize money is expected to be over $5,000 in the pro division.
Aaron Beverly, a Fairfield resident who was twice named as the Big Sky Conference Player of the Year for Sacramento State, opened with a 75. He had double bogeys on the third and 13th holes. The Golf Coaches Association of America named Beverly, a 2012 graduate of Armijo High School, to the PING Division I All-West Region team.
He had three wins and was a four-time Big Sky All-Academic honoree.
“Two shots cost me,” said Beverly. “It’s a long tournament – one shot at a time and try to get them back. I hit it well for the most part. I’ve just got to go make putts.”
Elizabeth Schultz, who played four years of college golf at San Jose State, opened with a 76. Schultz is a pro and the only female player in the field.
“Given the playing conditions, it’s going to be pretty hard out there,” she said. “But I’m just hoping to go out there, stick to my game plan and then just hit good shots out there.”