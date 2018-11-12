Jomon Dotson started at cornerback and was credited with four total tackles for the University of Nevada in Saturday’s 49-10 win over Colorado State at Mackay Stadium in Reno.
Dotson, a graduate of American Canyon High School, had three solo tackles and broke up a pass.
Nevada (6-4 overall, 4-2 Mountain West) became bowl eligible for the first time since the 2015 season.
Shelton at Mississippi Valley State
Dominique Shelton started at cornerback and had two total tackles for Mississippi Valley State University in Saturday’s 54-39 nonconference loss to Hampton at Itta Bena, Miss.
Shelton, a Justin-Siena graduate, had one solo tackle and one assisted stop.
Loss for UC Davis
UC Davis dropped a 59-20 decision to host Eastern Washington on Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash.
UC Davis is 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the Big Sky Conference.
UC Davis is No. 9 in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll and No. 11 in the FCS Coaches Poll.
121st Big Game Saturday
Cal (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12) and Stanford (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) will meet on Saturday in the 121st Big Game at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.
It’s a 4:30 p.m. start.
Pac-12 Networks will carry the game.
Cal and Stanford are each coming off wins last week.
Cal beat USC, 15-14.
Stanford beat Oregon State, 48-17.
Stanford leads the all-time Big Game series, 63-46-11.
State JC Bowl Games
Santa Rosa Junior College (5-4) will play at American River-Sacramento (6-4) on Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. in the Gridiron Classic Bowl.
The game is one of the Northern California Football Conference bowl games.
In other NCFC bowl games, all on Nov. 17:
* Golden State Bowl: Modesto (7-3) at City College of San Francisco (7-3), 1 p.m.
* Northern Cal Bowl: Sacramento City (5-5) at Sierra-Rocklin (6-4), 6 p.m.
* American Championship: De Anza (8-1) at Reedley (10-0), 1 p.m.
In an NCFC bowl game on Nov. 24:
* Living Breath Bowl: Yuba (7-2) at Hartnell-Salinas (8-2), Noon.
There are two NorCal games on Nov. 17 in the California Community College Athletic Association championship playoffs.
It’s Fresno City (8-2) at Butte (9-1) at noon in a game that will be played at Shasta College-Redding.
It’s College of San Mateo (8-2) at Laney-Oakland (8-2) at 6 p.m.
Regional championship games will be played on Nov. 24. The winners advance to the CCCAA Championship at Hughes Stadium in Sacramento on Dec. 8 at 1 p.m.
The state title game will be televised by Eleven Sports.