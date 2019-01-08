Santa Rosa Junior College, which went 5-5 and placed fourth in the National-Bay 6 Conference, is tied for 22nd out of 25 teams in the final 2018 JC Athletic Bureau poll announced on Monday.
Santa Rosa lost its season finale to American River-Sacramento, 36-20, in the Gridiron Classic Bowl Game on Dec. 1.
Santa Rosa won four in a row during one stretch of the season, with victories over Butte-Oroville, Shasta-Redding, Sequoias-Visalia and Feather River-Quincy.
Richie Hardwick, a Vintage High School graduate, led the Santa Rosa defense with 74 total tackles. Hardwick, a sophomore strong safety, intercepted two passes, broke up three passes, had two sacks and registered five tackles for losses.
Dawson Trent, a freshman linebacker out of Napa High, had 24 total tackles.
Jeremy Costa, a sophomore free safety from Vintage, had 17 total tackles.
Also on the Santa Rosa team is Brennan Weeks (Napa, sophomore, linebacker), Jesus Ochoa-Hernandez (Vintage, freshman, offensive line), Pedro Chavez (Napa, freshman, kicker), and Bruno Martinez (Vintage, freshman, offensive line).
Laney College-Oakland, which went 11-2 and beat Ventura College in the California Community College Athletic Association championship game on Dec. 8 at Hughes Stadium in Sacramento, 40-35, is No. 1 in the final poll.
Other Northern California schools that are listed in the poll:
No. 6 Butte (9-2), No. 7 San Mateo (8-3), No. 8 Modesto (8-3), No. 11 San Francisco (7-4), No. 13 American River (7-4), No. 17 Sierra-Rocklin (7-4), No. 19 De Anza-Cupertino (10-1), and No. 25 Chabot-Hayward (5-5).
UC Davis in the rankings
UC Davis, which tied for the Big Sky Conference championship, is listed in two final polls:
* No. 7, STATS FCS Top 25 poll.
* No. 8, American Football Coaches Association poll.
UC Davis (10-3 overall, 7-1 Big Sky) advanced to the NCAA FCS Playoffs. The Aggies won in the second round over Northern Iowa, 23-16, and lost in the quarterfinals to Eastern Washington, 34-29.