The Napa Silverados found themselves in a familiar position trailing in the early innings on Thursday night at Winter Chevrolet Stadium in Pittsburg. The Silverados rallied back, scoring six runs in the sixth and entered the ninth inning in a 9-9 deadlock. But a familiar face would end Napa’s comeback hopes.
With a pair of runners on base in the ninth, Joel Carranza stepped into the box with two outs. Carranza broke Napa’s hearts in a similar situation with a game winning three-run home run on August 3 in the ninth inning in Napa to Give Pittsburg an 8-7 victory. On Thursday, Carranza did it again, this time with a double to right center to give the Diamonds a walk-off 10-9 victory.
The Diamonds wasted no time in jumping ahead of the Silverados (27-40). They scored five runs in the third inning to grab a six-run advantage early. The first seven batters of the inning all reached base. Gabriel Bracamonte highlighted the inning with a two-run single to make the score 8-2. The former Astros farmhand led the Diamond attack finishing 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs.
But the Silverados stormed back in the fifth and sixth innings, scoring seven runs over that span to grab a 9-8 lead.
A pair of doubles by Nick Kern, and Kendall Coleman knocked in the first two runs in the inning the sixth. Later in the inning, RBI singles from Ray Jones and Drake Yoshioka cut Pittsburg’s lead to 8-7. Willy Salas then stepped into the box and entered an epic battle in the next at bat.
Salas won the 15-pitch duel with Diamonds reliever Sam Agnew-Wieland when he launched his first home run of the season, a two-run shot to left, to give Napa its first lead at 9-8. Salas fouled off seven consecutive pitches in an even count before finally getting a pitch he could handle. It was the longest at bat a Silverado has had in terms of pitches thrown this season. However, that was the last time Napa would get on the board.
The Silverados continue their four-game road trip Friday in a visit to Albert Park to take on the Pacifics (43-24). San Rafael dropped a game to the first place Stompers (46-21) who own a two-game advantage in the Association. The Diamonds (33-34) occupy the third position while the Admirals (31-36) hold the final playoff spot despite losing their last eight games.