There is a touch of big time show business added to this weekend’s NHRA Division 7 Drag Races presented by Korbel.
In addition to more than 400 bracket racers from five states competing in nine classes, there will be racing under the lights on Saturday night for the first time.
In an event that mimics the flame-throwing qualifying of the nitro classes on the NHRA tour, the Saturday night program will feature a pair of jet cars, the “Warhawk” and the “Beast” that will square off in a pair of 300 mph shootouts at 7:15 and 9:15 p.m.
The night-time program will also include elimination rounds for 16 Pro Mods and 32 “No Time” cars in the Boddie Big Tire/Small Tire series.
“The ‘no time’ cars are very popular,” noted Sonoma Raceway drag race manager Kyle Seipel.
The cars run the same format as the popular “Street Outlaw” television series. Fans know which car won in previous rounds, but have no idea the times any car turned, adding suspense to each run down the drag strip.
“Normally, the track has to meet a 7 p.m. curfew, but this is one of the two nights a year when we can race until 10 p.m.,” said Seipel. “We’re trying to put on a show for fans who can get a ticket for $20 instead of paying three or four times that much for the NHRA national event.”
The addition of night-time racing for the divisional race is one of Seipel’s ideas to supercharge the track’s drag racing program in his first year of being in charge. Although he is in his rookie year at the top spot, the Seipel family name is well known among local drag racers and fans. His mother, Georgia, managed Sonoma Raceway’s drag racing program for nearly 30 years before retiring at the end of last season.
After growing up with parents who were deeply involved in drag racing for decades, including his father who still bracket races at the age of 81 in the same Austin Healey he’s had since 1978, it seemed inevitable that Seipel would create a niche for himself in the sport.
“Mom gave me stuff to do in the tower or working the staging lines,” Seipel recalls from his childhood.
His dad taught him how to race, beginning on a motorcycle before he was old enough for a driver’s license. Seipel has gone on to win 22 class championships in Division 7 drag racing.
In addition to managing Sonoma Raceway’s weekly drag race program, Seipel promotes three big drag races at other tracks and drives in about a dozen NHRA events a year.
“I’m a race promoter, a track manager and a driver and all three have their challenges,” says Seipel.
That experience gives him a broad perspective as he takes the reins of Sonoma’s program. Besides adding the Saturday night program to the Division 7 event, Seipel has added a bit more money to the purse and publicizes the class winners on social media, which encourages more racers to show up.
Seipel also oversees the Wednesday night drag racing program and has started elimination rounds a bit later than in years past so that racers can get through evening traffic and still have time to race.
“If we start at 7 p.m., it gives racers time to get to the track after work and still get in a practice run before racing starts,” Seipel explains.
The added showmanship and tweaks to starting times have increased car counts in both programs so far this year.
“We had 311 cars on July 4 and finished with one minute to spare before curfew,” said Seipel.
This weekend’s Division 7 races include seven classes (Comp Eliminator, Stock Eliminator, Super Street, Super Comp, Super Stock, Super Gas, Top Dragster, Top Sportsman and Motorcycles), with qualifying beginning on Friday at 1 p.m. Elimination rounds begin on Saturday at 1 p.m. and continue on Sunday at 8:30 a.m.