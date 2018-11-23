Cody Sherrill got his introduction to golf at a very early age.
He would often play with his parents at Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
Sherrill went to work at the club, located in his hometown, when he was 11 years old.
“I could go out and pick range balls up a few hours a week,” he said. “I grew up around the golf course. I just loved being around the club.”
He continued to work at Rollingstone Ranch during the summer months through his high school years and during his first two years in college.
“When I was in high school, Troon took over management of the club. That was my introduction to the company,” said Sherrill. “They brought great people in to help operate the business and resources that you have a hard time developing just on your own as a stand-alone club. I learned to appreciate all the support that they could provide to a club.”
Sherrill, who has been with Troon since 2003, took over as the Director of Golf Operations at Silverado Resort and Spa on Oct. 22. Troon, a golf management company that is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, manages the golf department at Silverado.
Sherrill takes over for Jon Vesper, who left in May to be general manager at Hiddenbrooke Golf Club in Vallejo. Hiddenbrooke is a Troon-managed golf facility. Vesper is a 25-year member of the PGA of America and a 33-year golf industry veteran. He was selected as Golf Professional of the Year for the Desert Chapter of the Southern California Section of the PGA in 2011.
“Golf is something that is near and dear to my heart,” said Sherrill, 33. “It’s a beautiful game. You think about how much you can get done on a golf course, just going out and building a relationship with somebody, and having conversations.”
Silverado, a 36-hole complex, is the home of the Safeway Open, a PGA Tour event. The Safeway Open, presented by Chevron, is the first event of the PGA Tour’s 2018-19 wrap-around schedule that bridges two years. The tournament, won last month by Kevin Tway on the North Course, is part of the FedExCup schedule.
This is the third year of the Safeway Open, which is part of the PGA Tour’s 46-tournament schedule for 2018-19 that concludes with three FedExCup Playoff events.
“These two golf courses, they’re incredible, the shape they’re in, the layout, the way that they’ve been designed, really makes you think about each shot and it challenges you,” Sherrill said this past week.
“Being able to be here at the club on a day to day basis, I feel really fortunate for the opportunity. It’s a great club. The membership is wonderful. The team here is just fantastic. I love that it’s such a strong team. Every day I’m here I feel really fortunate that this is where I’ve landed.
“I look forward to taking what is already great and seeing how we can add to it.”
Silverado is the host of the Silverado Showdown, a major college women’s golf tournament that is played in the spring each year. It’s co-hosted by Oregon and Colorado.
Troon oversees golf operations at daily-fee, resort and semi-private courses around the U.S. and other countries.
Sherrill is a 2003 graduate of Steamboat Springs High, where he played basketball.
He went to the University of Denver and graduated in 2007 with a degree in business management.
“After I finished up college, I thought I’d try a few different things. I tried to get into the finance world a bit and then decided that hospitality is where my heart falls. I love serving others. And I get to do that in this industry.”
He worked as an assistant golf professional at Troon North Golf Club in Arizona, Brookwater Golf & Country Club in Australia, and Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club over a seven-year period.
He worked at Troon Corporate as marketing manager, from 2010-2013.
He served as Director of Troon Corporate Operations for the last five years.
In the last year, he spent time at a few clubs through Troon’s transitions program. He was at Chateau Elan Golf Club in Braselton, Georgia, Saticoy Club in Somis, Calif., and Laughlin Ranch Golf Club in Bullhead City, Arizona.
“The neat part about working in the corporate office is that I was able to work with our leaders at over 300 golf courses around the globe,” said Sherrill.
Sherrill’s wife, Lindsey, is in a graduate school program at Northwestern.