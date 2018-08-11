Bily Felo made history Friday night by becoming the first Napa Silverados pitcher to throw a complete game shutout in an 8-0 victory over the Vallejo Admirals at Napa Valley College.
The Pennsylvania native struck out eight and allowed one walk, recording strikes on 93 of his 134 pitches.
Felo credited a lot of his success to teammates.
“I have to give Nicco Toni credit for calling a great game for me tonight,” Felo said of the catcher. “Having a great defense behind me tonight made my job easier. It means a lot to perform well in the middle of a playoff push. I just want to help my club win in any way I can.”
Felo got plenty of offensive support, as the Silverados had 14 hits for the second consecutive night. Ray Jones finished with three hits for the second straight day, going 3 for 5. He was 7 for 9 with four runs scored in the two-game series.
Napa stormed out of the gate in the first inning with a five-run rally highlighted by a three-run homer by Toni, the 10th of the season for the Sonoma State product.
Josh Montelongo tripled home a run in the seventh inning and later scored on a wild pitch to round out the scoring for the Silverados, finishing 2 for 4 with an RBI.
The Silverados improved to 26-36, climbing to within three games of the Pittsburg Diamonds (29-33) for the final playoff position in the Pacific Association. The Sonoma Stompers (42-20) were still leading the second-place San Rafael Pacifics (40-22) by night’s end.