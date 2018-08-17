At some point in the Golden State Warriors’ 72-year history, the team was bad. This was the case, in fact, relatively recently.
It is a time that only true fans will remember well — the team was objectively horrible. Going into the 2006-7 season, the Warriors had not made the playoffs for 12 straight years and held the active record for the most consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance.
Randy Johnson, the former sports editor of the Napa Valley Register, remembers this time all too well, as he wrote newspaper articles about Golden State from 2003 to 2014.
“Back then the team was terrible,” said Johnson. “I mean just awful.” He began covering the Warriors when he was the sports editor of The Weekly Calistogan. Later, he would become sports editor of the St. Helena Star and American Canyon Eagle. He left Napa Valley Publishing in 2014 and now works at the Napa Valley Vintners, a nonprofit trade organization based in St. Helena.
“My relationship with the Warriors really started when I was with The Weekly Calistogan because back then it was so old-school and I would get these faxes, y’know, these press releases by fax,” said Johnson. The press releases would invite him to media day, which illuminates the state of the team: reporters around Northern California needed to be invited.
He describes a time when media days consisted of each player sitting at a small round table; he would sit next to Steph Curry with two other reporters and nobody else there.
“Nobody really cares about a bad team,” said Johnson. “Now if you go out to those media days there’s a couple hundred people there.” Johnson got to be well-acquainted with Raymond Ridder, who was the executive director of public relations. “We built a relationship,” said Johnson. “I tried to come to as much stuff as I could.” Johnson went to every media day before the start of training camp, and occasionally he would get a credential to go to a game, given that there was a local tie-in.
“Back in the day they needed any positive coverage they could get,” said Johnson. This was something that he could provide.
Johnson’s articles offer a journalistic time capsule; a snapshot of when Golden State was just a shadow of the championship team it is today.
Johnson wrote an article in 2009, titled “Warriors might have a gem in Curry’s kid,” and the Curry mentioned was ex-NBA player Dell Curry. Stephen was just his son.
Getting into the business
Johnson didn’t always think he would grow up to be a sports writer; he wanted to be a basketball player, because basketball always had been his favorite sport. He was raised in Sacramento and as a Sacramento Kings fan, he grew up shooting hoops in his driveway. Johnson joined a local recreational team in the seventh grade, but ruled out a professional career early on.
“I knew there wasn’t a big market in the NBA for 5-foot, 9-inch shooting guards that aren’t specifically very quick,” said Johnson. “I wanted to stay involved with it somehow.” If he couldn’t play basketball, he figured the next best thing was to write about it.
He graduated in 1997 from the University of Southern California with a degree in broadcast journalism and started working as a weekend board operator at a sports radio station in Sacramento. During this time, he was the Sacramento Kings’ highlight coordinator and was a correspondent for the 49ers and the Raiders for a year. In 1998, Johnson started his first full-time position as the sports editor at The Weekly Calistogan, but continued to travel to cover the Raiders and 49ers for another year. In 2002, the Vallejo Times Herald hired him as a sports writer, but the following year, he became sports editor of the daily Napa Valley Register.
“There’s a joke about sports journalism, ‘Well the hours are bad, but at least the pay is crappy,’” joked Johnson. He didn’t care because he said he “got to do some awesome stuff and meet some awesome people.” He enjoyed working for small papers because it allowed him flexibility in his writing.
“I was always able to go with a different angle,” said Johnson. “I think Raymond respected that I didn’t just go for the easy, obvious sound bite.” One of his favorite stories was one he wrote on D’Marcus Nelson, who played for the Warriors. Johnson wrote a large column about the ex-Vallejo High star titled, “Whattya mean they need a point guard?”
“Because they really didn’t have a better option, he started the season opener,” said Johnson. He speaks fondly of the period in his life when he was working long hours and getting home late. “It was just a lot of fun. I had a lot of freedom.”
Leaving journalism
He left the Napa Valley Register in 2014, right before the start of the 2014-’15 season. “I remember they were just starting to turn the corner,” said Johnson. It was in this season that the Warriors won its first NBA championship of the current era.
At the time, his son, Sean, was playing Little League baseball. “I was already starting to miss some of his games,” said Johnson. “Sometimes I would drive over there on my dinner break and he would have already batted.” He believes that the stars aligned perfectly because he took a job as marketing and promotions coordinator at the Napa Valley Vintners.
He informed Ridder of his departure, and Ridder told Johnson to let him know if he ever wanted to come to a game. “I stuck that in my back pocket,” he said.
A special experience
His son, Sean, is a basketball fanatic as well. The two watch almost every game together. Johnson came home from work one day in 2015 and Sean knew what he wanted for Christmas. He wanted to go to the Dec. 28 game, when the Warriors were playing the Kings. Johnson reached out to Ridder for a pair of tickets.
“For pregame warmups we got to sit on the floor and watch,” said Johnson. He was elated that he got to be there and experience it with his son. The Warriors at 29-1 beat the Kings 122-103.
“He [Ridder] got us into the postgame conference,” where his son got a picture with coach Luke Walton. A Warriors representative came over and asked Johnson, “So Raymond wants to know, would you guys like to meet Steph Curry and maybe he can sign your jersey?”
“I’m like ‘Oh my God!’” said Johnson. His son didn’t want his jersey signed however, because he had just gotten it for Christmas and didn’t want to get anything on it. They got some basketball cards signed instead, accompanied by a fist bump from Curry. Sean lamented how much larger the 6-foot, 3-inch Curry looked in person than on TV.
“He was so excited,” said Johnson, who had to let his son know their night was not the typical Warriors game experience. It was an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that Johnson credits Ridder with creating.
“One thing to this day that I appreciate about him is that I don’t think I’ve ever heard him say ‘no,’” said Johnson. “Raymond was always super accommodating and helpful and just easy to work with.” He still keeps in touch with Ridder and makes a point to reach out to him every time the Warriors win another championship.
“Now it’s kinda like, ah ring number three huh?” said Johnson. Instead of being upset that he left right before the team became the championship powerhouse it is today, he is happy to witness the franchise’s prolific success, because he knows what the team was like before.
“It’s been really neat to see all the success that they’re having,” said Johnson. “Raymond hasn’t changed at all, success has not changed him and it hasn’t changed the team as far as how accommodating and friendly and helpful they are.”
He adds, “I’m just ecstatic for everybody at the Warriors that they’re having this success and hopefully they continue it for a long time.”