CALISTOGA — Calistoga Speedway is as close to home as Damien Gardner from Concord gets to race with the USAC/CRA series for non-wing sprint cars, and he made the most of a homecoming to win the first night of the Louie Vermeil Classic on Saturday night.
Gardner marched through the field from his sixth starting spot and ran down a faltering race leader, Danny Faria with three laps to go to claim the win and his second career “Louie” trophy to match the one he claimed in 2010.
Faria had led from his first-row starting spot until three laps to go when Gardner took the lead going into turn one after the pair ran side by side down the front straightaway in a dead heat on a restart coming out of a yellow flag.
“In the first half of the race, I wasn’t hitting my marks, but I finally figured it out,” said Gardner, who spent the early and middle stages of the race in fourth place but took advantage of yellow flag restarts and lapped traffic to move right behind Faria in the closing laps.
“The yellow flags were killing me,” said Faria, who led 22 of 25 laps in a race that saw a half-dozen caution periods.
“I was pushing the car pretty hard and the tires started to go away,” said Faria. “I wish the race had just stayed green.”
Shane Golobic took only three laps to power past race leader Alex Schutte before running away from the field to win the USAC midget portion of the night by a full straightway and to claim his first career victory on the half-mile oval.
The win was sweet revenge for Golobic, who, in past years has led both nights of the Louie Vermeil Classic before coming up empty-handed with mechanical failures.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Golobic. “I thought we had this thing won a couple of times and it feels like a dream come true.”
Schutte faded to third in the closing laps as Ronnie Gardner dove underneath him to claim the runner-up spot in only his second race of the season. Gardner, a former USAC Western States midget champion, picked off cars after starting 10th.
“Other cars were tiptoeing on the top groove of the race track and my car would power through the middle,” said Gardner about his ability to move up through the field.
“I’m not sure we got better as the race went on,” said Gardner. “I think other cars got worse and the race came to us.”
For Gardner, the runner-up spot was a sweet reward after a year of struggle to get back on the track.
“We broke a motor at this race last year and the next week our trailer got stolen and it took us a while to get everything back together so we could race.”
Calistoga Speedway honored
The history of Calistoga Speedway and its effect on Napa Valley was honored in a congressional resolution Saturday night during the opening ceremonies of the Louie Vermeil Classic.
The resolution from U.S. Congressman Mike Thompson (D, St. Helena) cites the half-mile oval on the Napa County Fairgrounds “as an important institution in our community,” since its transformation from a horse racing track to car racing in 1937. The resolution cites the track’s economic benefit as well as its history by noting “the out of town crowds it draws strengthen our local economy.”
The resolution concludes with a commitment “for preservation of racing at this track for generations to come.”
The resolution will be entered into the minutes of the House of Representatives when it re-convenes on Wednesday.