OAKVILLE, Ontario — Robert Garrigus made a birdie after a rock saved his ball from water and had a one-stroke lead at 9-under 63 on Thursday when play in the RBC Canadian Open was suspended because of dangerous weather.
“Hit it right in the middle of the water, and it hit a rock and bounced over the thing,” Garrigus said about the break on the par-5 13th.
The American wasn’t as fortunate on Nos. 10 and 17 at rain-softened Glen Abbey.
“Could have been 59 there if a couple putts didn’t lip out,” Garrigus said.
He made five straight birdies on Nos. 2-6, and birdied four of the last six holes — three of them par 5s.
“I think 20-something-under is going to win, so we’ll forget about it when I get home,” Garrigus said. “This was a good day, get to enjoy it for a minute, but I’ve got to close my mind off.”
He played in the morning, well before a more than two-hour delay because of high wind and potential lightning strikes. Play resumed at 6:44 p.m. and was stopped for the day at 8:04 p.m.
PGA Tour rookie Adam Schenk was second. He birdied the first five and last three.
“If you were in the fairway, it was much easier to attack, but you could still play from the rough, so I did that too often today but was fortunate to get away with it,” Schenk said. “But if you can get within 20 feet of the hole, you’re going to make some putts, especially in the morning. The greens are very smooth.”
The 40-year-old Garrigus won his lone PGA Tour title in 2010. Last week in the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky, he followed a third-round 66 with a 79 — making a quadruple bogey on the 17th.
“I prayed a lot this week, I’ll tell you that much,” Garrigus said. “There was a lot of prayers for my family, just to give me peace and calm, just to come out and not worry about it, not worry about where I am.”
Last year at Glen Abbey, Garrigus shot a 62 in the third round to match the course record.
“I love this place. I’ve always played well in Canada. There’s a lot of good vibes here. And the golf course is absolutely pure,” Garrigus said. “I mean, I was walking on the fairway on No. 8, and it just felt like you were walking on carpet, and you get up on the green, and it’s like grass. The conditions are absolutely perfect.”
Chris Stroud was third at 65, and Ben Crane, Hudson Swafford, Ian Poulter and late starter Byeong Hun An shot 66. Kevin Tway also was 6 under with three holes left.
Top-ranked Dustin Johnson was at 68 in a group that included Steve Stricker, and Hunter Mahan and Canadian David Hearn.
“I think to me this is probably one of the best I’ve ever seen (Glen Abbey),” Hearn said. “I think the last couple years when it’s been firm, we’ve been in a little bit of drought condition. It didn’t play quite as well as I think it’s playing here today.”
Adam Hadwin, the top-ranked Canadian on the PGA Tour, matched Bubba Watson with a 70.
Two-time defending champion Jhonattan Vegas was 2 under through 16 holes.
Joh leads Scottish Open
GULLANE, Scotland — Tiffany Joh credited her “hot putter” as she shot a career-best 9-under 62 at the Ladies Scottish Open to take a four-shot lead after Thursday’s first round.
“I pretty much kept it in play and putted amazing, that’s the only way I could describe it today,” said the 31-year-old American, who opened and finished with birdies for the largest first-round lead on the LPGA Tour this year.
In-Kyung Kim, Amy Yang and Jenny Shin all shot 66 to share a three-way South Korean tie for second place at Gullane Golf Club.
Seven-time LPGA winner Kim called it “a tough course but I think it suits my game.”
Joh, who missed the cut at last year’s tournament, has yet to win in a decade on the LPGA Tour.
Six birdies in eight holes either side of the turn, added to two back-to-back from the start, catapulted Joh to the top of the leaderboard and she finished in style by picking up another shot.
Brandon Stone shot a course-record 60 earlier this month on the links in the final round to win the men’s Scottish Open, although the women’s event is playing 650 yards shorter.
Joh has three career top-10 finishes since her rookie season in 2011, including a career-best runner-up result at the 2011 Navistar LPGA Classic
Defending champion Mi Hyang Lee opened her title defense with a 3-over 74. She came from nine strokes back heading into the weekend to win last year’s Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.
The youngest player in the field, 19-year-old Karoline Lund, posted a 4-under 67 and is tied for fifth in her first official LPGA event.
“It’s so cool to just compete against those that have been your idols, like your whole life, and you’ve only watched them on television,” Lund said. “It’s really nice to be here and compete against them and see how the level is.”
Pair lead at Senior British Open
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — American Kirk Triplett and Thaworn Wiratchant of Thailand shot 7-under 65s Thursday to lead the Senior British Open by one stroke after the opening round but both will be keeping a close eye on defending champion Bernhard Langer.
Long the dominant figure in over-50s golf, Langer arrived at St. Andrews as the man to beat. And not much has changed.
While Langer’s 5-under 67 wasn’t the best score over the Old Course, the German’s lofty presence on the leaderboard will have the attention of every other contender.
Langer is tied for fifth alongside former PGA champion David Toms and another American, Scott McCarron, with the trio one shot behind former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley and Canadian Stephen Ames.
As many as 16 players shot 68 or less, a figure that almost included 68-year old Tom Watson, on a bright and breezy day.
The seven men atop the leaderboard were all at least 3-under par by the turn. But it was a different matter coming home. No one in the 144-strong field was better than 3 under for their final nine holes.
Wiratchant’s round was highlighted by a run of five straight birdies from the third hole. Four more followed, with dropped shots at Nos. 13 and 17.
Triplett put his bogey-free score down to following instructions from his caddie, a local man well acquainted with golf’s most famous venue.
“He was very descriptive,” said Triplett with a smile. “It was, ‘Hit it right at that tower’ or ‘Right at that clump of bushes.’ I did that a number of times and had a lot of good looks (at the pins) from the fairways. Then I putted well from 10-to-20 feet. That’s what you have to do around here.”
Good putting from long distance was the dominant theme of a sunny day. Langer, Watson and Ames all emphasized its importance on the huge double-greens that are, at the end of the massively wide fairways, perhaps the most noticeable characteristic of the Old Course.
“I putted decently,” Langer said. “I made a number of medium-length putts to get me under par. And a couple of good ones went in coming home. I had two three-putts as well. But that happens out here. You can get some pretty long putts on this course.”
Watson was a lot more openly excited by his performance, especially after recording no more than a four on his card for what he said was “the first time in 20 years.”
In search of his fourth Senior British Open title, Watson hit a number of quality shots but it was his putting that pleased the five-time British Open champion the most.
“My long putting is what I’ve been practising,” said Watson, who missed a 25-foot putt on the 18th green to equal his age, and ended on 69. “When you come to St. Andrews you know you are going to have 80-foot putts. I’ve been working on them a lot at Royal Oaks in Houston. So my touch is pretty good right now.”
John Daly also shot 69. Suffering from a long-standing right knee problem, Daly was clearly limping by the end of a round highlighted by four birdies and an eagle on No. 5.
“I take any chance I can to play at St. Andrews,” Daly said. “It’s an awesome feeling to walk the fairways that so many great players have.”