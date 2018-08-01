Thirty years ago, when Georgia Seipel showed up to work at what was then known as Sears Point Raceway, the weathered drag strip had more ripples than a washboard.
John Force, the most well-known face of the NHRA tour today, was still broke and yet to claim the first of his 16 championships. And women were as scarce in the sport as snow in the Sahara.
Last weekend, the NHRA’s Mello Yello Drag Racing Tour raced at the track and many of the top drivers in its fastest nitro classes at 300 mph were women, such as Courtney and Brittany Force and Leah Pritchett.
And in a pre-race ceremony on Sunday, Seipel, the snow-haired woman that local drag racers call “mom,” joined many professional racers she has admired over the years on Sonoma Raceway’s Wall of Fame, a celebrated end to six decades in the sport.
“Georgia has been the heart and soul of the Sonoma Raceway drag racing program for more than a generation of racers,” said Steve Page, the track’s president and general manager. “She was a fixture in the control room and the starting line and now she will be a fixture on the Sonoma Raceway Wall of Fame. I can’t think of a more deserving honoree.”
The plain-speaking Seipel’s love of drag racing seems as strong as the pull of a nitro machine off the line.
“I’m not one to like getting awards,” she confessed.
“I’m just a worker,” she said modestly.
Her practical, roll-up-your-sleeves attitude was evident the weekend prior to the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals. Seipel was spied working the water box at the starting line during the NHRA Division 7 regional race, despite having retired as a track employee earlier this year.
Drag racing has been the center of her life since she was a 19-year old bride who met her husband at the drag strip. It wasn’t long before she joined her husband, Ted, behind the wheel. The pair bracket raced a hot pink Austin Healey at now defunct Northern California tracks in Fremont, Vacaville and Half Moon Bay.
“I kept criticizing his driving, so he told me to try it,” Seipel recalled.
“I made about 300 passes and lost just about every way you can,” she said modestly.
Her son, Kyle, who has taken over her duties as Sonoma Raceway Drag Race Manager, had to jump into the conversation to remind her that she made it to the finals in at least two of Division 7s biggest regional races over the years.
But for as shy as Seipel is about her ability on the drag strip, she needed to be far from modest to run the show as a drag strip manager.
When she managed the Fremont drag strip for a decade before moving full-time to Sonoma, women at the track were most likely girlfriends or wives of racers, or working behind the counter at the snack bar. An upstart by the name of Shirley Muldowney, who went on to become a legendary pioneer in drag racing, was just beginning to challenge men as the sole woman in the ranks of Top Fuel drivers.
“At first, it was hard for me because I was a woman,” Seipel admitted. Some racers didn’t take her seriously.
But people in the sport stepped up to help her get her bearings in her role as the top decision maker at the track. A parts manufacturer who is still a close friend called one day.
“You don’t know very much, do you?” Seipel recalled him saying over the phone, with a conclusion she readily admitted was true.
He gave her a primer on people in the sport and shared his opinion about who would cause trouble and who would not.
“To this day, he was right,” she said.
She also remembers him telling her that some racers might not like her, but they would respect her based on the decisions she made.
She recalls an incident with one of the star Top Fuel drivers at the time.
“I asked everyone to suit up and he wouldn’t do it,” she said.
“So, I told him that if he didn’t suit up and keep the program on time, I’d run the jet cars ahead of him.”
It was likely the last time that the jet cars raced that early in the program.
But Seipel has many fond memories of people she has come across over the decades, including some whose careers began as primitively as the tracks they raced on.
“When John Force came to Fremont, we loaned him money to buy fuel,” she recalled, referring to one of the most well-known drivers on the NHRA tour, who won multiple championships and was added to Sonoma Raceway’s Wall of Fame in 2006.
“Of all the people I’ve met, I’ll miss Dale Earnhardt, Jr. the most, and Richard Petty is one of the nicest men you could ever meet,” said Seipel, recalling an incident when the NASCAR legend interrupted an autograph session to give his undivided attention to a young cancer patient who was anxious to meet him.
But before there was a Wall of Fame, which includes those men as well as 20 others, and the modern facility that the Sonoma track is now, Seipel remembers the former Sears Point Raceway as a very primitive place.
“There were no walls around the track like there is now and the tower for the drag races was right next to the track and it was hard to see the starting line,” Seipel said. “I remember a Funny Car backed right up to the stairs we used.”
The modernization of Sonoma Raceway began when it was purchased by the current owner, Bruton Smith. John Force drove the last ceremonial run over the old dragstrip on a bulldozer.
As the track was remodeled, Seipel developed a drag racing program to match it. The program includes Top The Cops, in which local law enforcement agencies race head to head against high school drivers, in addition to 14 weekends of regional series racing and 32 Wednesday night programs for bracket racing that draws as many as 400 cars each week.
She was responsible for every detail, from arranging race dates to organizing a track prep crew and other support staff.
“Then you have to be as smart as you can to get racers to come and then make decisions that keep the program on time,” Seipel explained. “But I always worried about the racers and wanted to give them the best track possible.”
“I’ve been very lucky to do what I love,” Seipel added. “But mainly I will miss the people.”
But after 60 years in the sport and generations of racers, “I guess they will have to call me grandma, now” she joked.