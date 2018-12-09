Glenn Mayol, Napa Valley College’s new head women’s basketball coach, has a recruiting pitch that he is excited to let prospective players know about.
He will make sure to convey to players on his radar that “they can be part of something brand new. They can be part of something special.”
'New' as in a fresh start for basketball at Napa Valley, with Mayol leading the program, beginning with the 2019-2020 season.
Special as in “an exciting style of basketball” that Mayol said he likes to teach.
“I want to develop these student athletes into good ball players and excellent students,” Mayol, 54, said in a telephone interview last week. “I’m excited. I’m really looking forward to it, and I really want to put Napa Valley College on the map.
“I can promise they’re going to have a coach who is passionate about the sport, who cares about kids’ futures, their education, and that we will be fielding a competitive team.”
Mayol, who has high school and community college head coaching experience, is excited to bring basketball back to Napa Valley after a one-year absence. NVC canceled its season this year because there weren't enough players and also due to Brian Fonseca resigning as coach this past summer.
There were only six players on NVC’s 2017-18 team.
“There was that separation of not having a coach and hiring a coach,” said Jerry Dunlap, NVC’s Associate Dean of Physical Education and Athletics. “We made the decision at that point to not field a team this season. And that allows the (Bay Valley Conference) and the non-BVC opponents to go out and schedule, early enough. Because one thing we don’t want to do is hurt our league.”
Dunlap announced Mayol’s hiring. Mayol, a former head coach at Laguna Creek High School-Elk Grove, Yuba College-Linda and Folsom Lake College, will coach the Storm as an adjunct, or part-time, instructor.
“We had an extensive search,” said Dunlap. “We searched the (Napa) Valley first. Then we went nationwide. We had some really good people apply for the position. When we interviewed, Glenn rose straight to the top. We’re pretty confident he’s going to be able to get girls in here to play next season.
“There were a lot of coaches that reached out to me and said he was an incredible hire for us. He’s just been good with our folks here at the college, with everybody in our department. He’s been very positive. He’s experienced. He’s got everything you’re kind of looking for in a coach that can bring back a program like this.”
Napa Valley went 3-21 overall, 3-13 in the Bay Valley during the 2017-18 season.
School officials cancelled the 2016-17 season, for the second year in a row, because there weren't enough players.
“We’re very confident in Glenn,” said Dunlap. “Obviously, we want to recruit from the Valley first. We’re hoping by summer time that he’ll have the team moving forward.”
Mayol was Laguna Creek’s head coach from 1997-2004 and compiled a 152-41 record, leading the Cardinals to two CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I titles and four Delta League championships. Mayol is a four-time Delta League Coach of the Year.
He was Yuba College’s head coach from 2005-08 and 2014-17. He led Yuba to a second-place finish and a pair of third-place finishes in the Bay Valley.
Mayol was the first head coach of the Folsom Lake College team, which played its first season in 2017-18. Folsom Lake was 2-14 in the Big 8 Conference, 5-20 overall.
“I started that program from scratch,” said Mayol, a resident of Elk Grove, who was in an adjunct position at Folsom Lake.
“Coaching’s in my blood. I’m a basketball junkie. I want to coach. I really enjoy the junior college level, because you have to recruit hard. You have to retain your players and make sure that they take care of business in the classroom. The ultimate goal is to get them ready for the university level, both academically and athletically.
“I’m familiar with the Bay Valley Conference. I want make sure that I’m able to recruit the local talent."
“I like up-tempo basketball. The kids get to shoot. And I encourage creativity.”
Mayol was an assistant for two years at American River College-Sacramento and was the recruitment coordinator for two years at San Joaquin Delta College-Stockton.
Mayol’s assistant at NVC will be Paul DeBolt, a former head coach at Contra Costa College-San Pablo.
Mayol is originally from Long Island, New York. He played two years of basketball at State University of New York at Stony Brook. He graduated from Sacramento State with a degree in finance. He has a master’s in sports science from United States Sports Academy.
He retired in 2016 after 28 years with the California Franchise Tax Board.
Mayol and his wife, Valarie, have three sons: Elias (19), Lucas (17), and Eric (15).