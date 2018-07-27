At the age of 34, Jon Gruden was the youngest head coach in the NFL upon being hired by Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis in 1998.
Gruden led the Raiders for four seasons, guiding them to a 38-26 record, with back-to-back AFC West titles in 2000 and 2001. The Raiders also advanced to the AFC Championship Game in 2000, a season in which they set a franchise record with 479 points while also leading the NFL in rushing.
Gruden is now in his second stint with the Raiders, having taken over as coach in January. On Friday, he was back on the team’s practice fields in Napa as training camp began at Redwood Middle School.
Wearing a black visor, he was very visible and active throughout the 2-hour, 30-minute practice, observing players in a stretching session and standing close to the offense as it got off both rushing and passing plays against the defense.
“That was great. That was exciting. Great to be back on the field with the Raiders,” Gruden said. “Some really good effort, good work. Really pleased with our first day of practice.
“It’s really fun when the veterans show up and they’re in shape. They know what to do. They paid the price and I think they’re together. I really like the way the team has jelled. I was pleased with the execution, for the most part, on both sides.”
Fans who were seated in bleachers looked on from the east side of the complex. There was also a very large media presence.
“I love fans that are rooting for the Raiders,” said Gruden. “The more the merrier. I love having fans out here at training camp.”
Gruden takes over for Jack Del Rio, who was fired on Dec. 31 after three seasons as coach. The Raiders were 6-10 last year.
Gruden was the coach at Tampa Bay from 2002-2008. He won a Super Bowl in his first season with the Buccaneers, as they beat the Raiders, 48-21, in 2003.
Gruden joined ESPN in 2009 and earned six Sports Emmy nominations. His time with ESPN included his coverage of the NFL Draft. He has also been featured in his Gruden’s QB Camp, a series that began in 2010 and included one-on-one interviews and film sessions.
“It’s just awesome to be here,” he said. “It’s a great responsibility. I know I have a lot to prove and I’m eager to do the best I can to do it.”
The Raiders will be in Napa for four weeks, and will have 15 practices during that time. They have a morning practice Saturday, from 9:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Napa Memorial Stadium that is open only to season ticket holders.
This year will mark the organization’s 23rd summer in Napa. The team has 2 ½ practice fields, a fieldhouse, and stays at the adjacent Napa Valley Marriott.
Owner Mark Davis watched practice.
“We obviously want to be better than last year, but we want to be really good,” said quarterback Derek Carr. “We understand that to do that, you have to work really hard.”
The Raiders will host the Detroit Lions for two joint practice sessions as part of the team’s 2018 training camp schedule. The Raiders and Lions will practice on Tuesday, Aug. 7 and again on Wednesday, Aug. 8 in Napa. The two teams will meet in a preseason game on Friday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Players wore jerseys, helmets and shorts, and there was some contact, with offensive and defensive linemen going 1-on-1 in drills. Offensive players wear white jerseys, defensive players have on black jerseys, and quarterbacks are in red jerseys.
The offense and defense faced each other in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 sessions.
There was an afternoon walk-through for the Raiders.
“We’re going to cram a lot of information into our walkthroughs,” said Gruden. “We’re still going to get the reps done. You’re just not going to see it at speed. You’ve got to really encourage your coaches, your players to be wired in mentally.
“Even though they’re not full-speed reps, you can still learn how to get aligned, you can still learn how to communicate. If you need to make a change in the play, you can learn how to do that.”
The goals for training camp, said Gruden, are to have the team come together and show improvement every day.
“I want the competition to bring out the best in these guys, and I believe it will,” he said. “I think you’re going to see some really exciting, competitive drills as we put the pads on.”
There were some big plays during Day 1 of camp, including Carr’s pass to Jordy Nelson, Carr’s pass to Marshawn Lynch, and EJ Manuel’s pass to Isaac Whitney.
Bruce Irvin intercepted a pass thrown by Manuel, who was under pressure from Maurice Hurst. Shareece Wright broke up a pass.
Nelson is an important addition to the offense. Nelson, a 2014 Pro Bowler, has played in 136 career games with 88 starts. He has 550 receptions for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns. Nelson has played in 13 career postseason games, with 54 receptions for 668 yards and five touchdowns.
Nelson played 10 seasons with Green Bay.
Nelson had 53 receptions for 482 yards and scored six touchdowns last season.
“He’s wired in. He can still run. He has proven to us he can run,” said Gruden. “We can line him up anywhere we want. He can run any route we draw up
“We’re really encouraged by him.”
Said Carr, “We know what Jordy can do. He’s one of the fastest skill guys that we have. He can run. You see that by his route running. If he can win on underneath routes, that means DBs are scared of what he can do over the top. He’s still Jordy Nelson – that’s for sure.
“It’s easy to throw to him, because he’s open. He just gets open. He is very smart.”
Raiders Notes
* Gruden said he is pleased with first-round draft pick Kolton Miller, an offensive tackle, both from an athletic and mental standpoint.
“He’s learning how to play with Derek Carr, who is doing a lot at the line of scrimmage and showing a lot of poise,” said Gruden. “Obviously, he’s very talented. He’s obviously worked hard.”
Miller, who is from Roseville, played three seasons at UCLA and was selected 15th overall by the Raiders in the draft.
* The Raiders announced Friday that defensive end Khalil Mack and guard/tackle Vadal Alexander were placed on the reserve/did not report list.
The two players do not count against the 90-man roster, the Raiders said.